‘Empire’ Season 6 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Fox’s hit drama Empire premieres is sixth and final season on Tuesday, September 24 at 9/7c. Terrance Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, and Grace Byers all return to the season 6 cast.

The official synopsis for the season 6 premiere episode, entitled “What Is Love,” teases “Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run; Cookie focuses on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center; Andre is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company.”

Fox’s description of the premiere episode offers more details on what to expect when season 6 kicks off: “Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run from the Feds. Cookie keeps busy by focusing on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center. Andre, currently sitting on the Empire throne, is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company and Hakeem sets his sights on the lead role in the first EMPIRE movie. Meanwhile, Becky and Giselle search for their first Bossy Media artist.”

Ahead of the premiere, here’s what we know about season 6:

Beware of mild spoilers below and stop reading if you don’t want to know what’s to come for Empire‘s final season.

Jussie Smollett Will Not Be Part of the Final Season’s Cast

As the events of Smollett’s alleged attack in Chicago and subsequent arrest unfolded, fans of Empire were in search of news about how the controversy would impact his character, Jamal Lyon. Ultimately, the decision was made to write Jamal out of the final season, which means Jussie Smollett was not a part of the season 6 cast.

@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019

Although there were reports that Smollett would be returning, the show’s co-creator Lee Daniels refuted that rumor, tweeting “This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire.” Smollett’s bio as one of the cast members is still listed on Fox’s official webpage for the series.

Mahoney explained to Entertainment Weekly how they handled Smollett’s departure within the world of the show: “I think it’s very much like when a member of the family moves away and you just don’t see them regularly but they’re still a part of the family. For Jamal, it’s more of an organic thing, where he has been telling the family all along that they need to get rid of Empire, that Empire is a bane to the family. He just got married and he’s decided to take a break from the Lyons and he’s living his life in London, the best life he could possibly lead with his new husband.”

Lucious & Cookie’s Relationship Will Be Tested, & They Might Not Be Endgame

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Brett Mahoney dropped a number of clues about what to expect from the show’s major players in its final season. He discussed the future of Cookie and Lucious’s relationship, especially, because of where they left things in the season 5 finale. He said “So when we see Lucious this season, he will be coming back with a vengeance and almost going back on the progress he’s made in terms of becoming a better Lucious. He may have lost that because he lost his reason to be good.”

Later in the interview, he added that “A lot of season 6 is a test of their relationship,” teasing “I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that these two people have to be together. I think it is a foregone conclusion that they love each other.”

Taraji P. Henson commented on Cookie’s season 6 storyline, and what it means for her relationship and, most importantly, herself. She told Entertainment Weekly “Cookie’s finding herself. It’s not about the empire, it’s not about Lucious, it’s about her. I think a lot of women can relate to that. And the struggle between her and Lucious, it’ll rip your heart out!”

Tracy Is the New Co-Owner of Empire

To promote the season 6 premiere, Fox released a few clips teasing events and developments to the plot that fans should expect to watch play out as the season progresses. One of those clips shows a scene in which Tracy announces that she is the newest co-owner of Empire.

Best on what we can see from the minute-long video, that new development in Empire ownership is one that is not well-received by Andre and the Empire team.

Tracy is played by Amanda Detmer.