Erin Andrews Said Cancer Made Her Marriage Stronger

Erin Andrews said her battle with cervical cancer made her marriage to her husband, Jarrett Stoll, even stronger.

“I think if anything it got us stronger,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He went to a lot of doctors’ meetings, saw a lot of diagrams and sat there. And this is a guy who cares about winning face-offs and winning penalty kills and so forth, and he was like, ‘We got this, we got this.’ It made conversations about having babies very real and candid for him and our life and everything. So he was amazing.”

The Dancing With the Stars host was diagnosed with cancer two-and-a-half years ago. She now has a clean bill of health.

Andrews is a sportscaster who is married to retired professional ice hockey player, Jarrett Stoll.

Andrews Said Her Husband’s Competitive Nature Helped Her in Her Battle With Cancer

Andrews knew she married a person who does not back down, and she was thankful for his competitive nature during her battle with cancer.

“The coolest part about it is, my husband is an athlete and I love the fact that he’s so competitive, and he thinks of it as an athlete. As I remember, I’m on the couch and my first surgery didn’t go well,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I was just bawling my brains out and I had to get on a red eye flight that night to Green Bay because I wasn’t going to miss my sit-down interview with Jordy Nelson, and I wasn’t going to miss Dallas at Green Bay. I was screaming, crying, and I remember my husband being like, ‘It’s OK babe, we got this. We’re going to beat this. We got this.'”

She said Stoll went into “competitive mode,” which is one of the attributes she most loves about her husband.

“He just went into competitive mode, which I love so much about him,” she said. “I think if anything it got us stronger. He went to a lot of doctors’ meeting, saw a lot of diagrams and sat there. And this is a guy who cares about winning face-offs and winning penalty kills and so forth, and he was like, ‘We got this, we got this.’ It made conversations about having babies very real and candid for him and our life and everything. So he was amazing.”

Andrews Is Cancer Free But Still ‘Gets Emotional’ Talking About It

Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2016. It took her five months to share the news publicly.

“I get really emotional about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “My family has been through so much with everything that I’ve been through in my life, and it’s just like, they need a break. My husband, that was a lot to deal with, and I don’t really like dealing with the things like this in my life. I want to talk about next year’s Super Bowl and Dancing With the Stars and the fall season, and everything like that. It’s a lot but, to be honest with you, it could’ve been a lot worse and it could’ve gone a different way. So thankfully it didn’t and thankfully I went and got tested.”

After two surgeries, she was cancer free and wanted to get right back to work.

Being cancer free “feels great,” she said, but she still has some concerns about the future.

“The thought of going for my six-month checkup is very frightening,” she said. “But what feels better about the whole thing is [that] now I’ve decided to be public about the whole thing and decided to share my story. I’m a voice for a disease, for a cancer, that wasn’t being talked about at all.”

Andrews Wants to Remind Women to Get Tested for Cervical Cancer

Andrews was shocked when she received her diagnosis of cervical cancer. She reminded women that it is necessary to get Pap tests and HPV tests to screen for cancer.

“The message we want to get out to women is: They have to go get tested,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The stats are insane and they’re shocking, and they don’t need to be this way. But every two hours a female dies of cervical cancer. We’ve got to change that.”

She said people in her life have been taking her message to heart, and she was surrounded by supportive people during her fight with cancer.

“I’ll get choked up about this, [the people around me] they’re so amazing,” she said. “Even the men in my life that I just work with, they’re my coworkers and they’re big, strong, retired football players. I’ll be on the field during pregame and guys will come up to me and be like, ‘How are you feeling, you good?’ [They’ll say] ‘my mom got tested’ or ‘my mom just did this.'”

