Fans Think ‘Yellowstone’ Deserved an Emmy Nomination

With so many great shows dominating the Emmys tonight, one show is missing even a single nomination. That show is the Kevin Costner helmed Yellowstone. It’s a breakout hit on the Paramount Network and one of the highest-rated and watched shows of the last two summers. But the show didn’t get a single Emmy nomination and fans just don’t understand why.

Fans Are Hoping for a Better Emmy Outcome Next Year

There’s no official explanation why Yellowstone is missing from among the Emmy contenders. On TV Insider, Ask Matt posited that Kelly Reilly deserves one next year for her role as Beth when she was attacked by the men sent by the Becks. It was a brutal scene and she played it incredibly. He wrote, in part: “several readers pointed out that her work this and last week is especially deserving, when she was being savaged by intruders but didn’t stop fighting back and lashing out at her would-be assassins. That feels like her Emmy reel for sure.”

On Reddit, one fan wrote about the Beth scene: “That scene was epic. Disturbing yes, but so realistic and that’s what you need to act out scenes like this successfully. If you can shoot such a violent, volatile scene and the viewers can believe that this is how it could actually play out in real life (although rare) and they did, all the way down to Beth’s agonizing sound effects then I say give this girl her Emmy!”

Paramount Network is new and got its first Emmy nominations as a network last year, Broadway World shared. Last year it got four nominations: three from the limited-run series Waco including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. And the series Lip Sync Battle got a third-consecutive nomination.

In May 2019, Gold Derby reported that Paramount had submitted Yellowstone for quite a few Emmy considerations, including Drama Series, Drama Actor – Kevin Costner, Drama Supporting Actress – Kelsey Asbille, Kelly Reilly, Drama Supporting Actor – Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Drama Guest Actress – Gretchen Mol, and Drama Guest Actor – Josh Lucas.

Despite these submissions, it looks like Yellowstone didn’t get any nominations this year. Fans think that the show was definitely overlooked.

Here are some fans’ comments on Twitter about the absence of Emmy nominations.

How the hell is Kelly Reilly not up for an Emmy? #Yellowstone — Ben Nugent 🤘🍻 (@Thenuge72) September 20, 2019

This show and these actors need to win all Emmys! Best show on TV! Can't wait for Season 3! — KYKat (@kathyhennion) August 31, 2019

This show deserves an Emmy 🥇🏆🤠💛@Yellowstone — Tami Dunlavey (@tamidun) August 29, 2019

Fans really are shocked that the show didn’t get a single Emmy nomination. The Emmys this year covered last season of Yellowstone. So that means Season 2 will be a contender for next year’s Emmys due to the timing. Kelly Reilly’s performance as Beth can be considered next year. Still, it doesn’t make sense for Yellowstone to be so overlooked.

Kelly Reilly deserved an Emmy for the episode the week before. She grabbed you and held you even after the episode ended. We played it back twice to be sure we hadn't missed a second. — Virginia Vermont (@VirginiaSmall6) August 26, 2019

@Yellowstone What! No Emmy nominations for Yellowstone! Wait until next year – this show is phenomenal! — Terry (@beachgirl37) July 16, 2019

And we hope #KevinCostner has room on his mantelpiece for his next Emmy Award. Damn. He can break your heart. @yellowstone_tv #Yellowstone — Cowboys & Indians (@CI_Magazine) June 21, 2018

Kelly Reilly deserves all the Emmys for @yellowstone_tv. Every single one of 'em. pic.twitter.com/LGpsFu5agU — H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) July 30, 2018

The show has received a number of nominations in the past for other awards, including the ASC Award for cinematography, the HPA awards for outstanding sound, and the IFMCA Award for best original score. It won the Bronze Wrangler ward for Fictional Drama.

READ NEXT: ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Trailers on YouTube Are Fake or Fan-Made