Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Finale: IMDb Reviews

The IMDb reviews for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead have been declining since the premiere, with the lowest-rated episode award going to last week’s episode. Here’s a look at IMDb reviews not just for the Season 5 finale but for the entire season as a whole. Some reviews for the finale are already out because the episode was released online on AMC Premiere two days early. This will have spoilers for Season 5 and the finale.

The Lowest-Rated Episode This Season Was Last Week’s at 4.6

Reviews were highest at the beginning of Season 5 on IMDb. Some episodes later in the season had low ratings. Here’s a look.

Episode 1: 7.6

Episode 2: 7.5

Episode 3: 7.8

Episode 4: 7.8 (that’s the episode where they introduced Skidmark the cat)

Episode 5: 7.1

Episode 6: 6.8

Episode 7: 7.0

Episode 8: 7.9

Episode 9: 5.5

Episode 10: 6.7

Episode 11: 6.0

Episode 12: 6.6

Episode 13: 7.0

Episode 14: 6.7

Episode 15: 4.6

Episode 16: 7.6

The lowest rated episode so far was last week’s at 4.6 stars. The next lowest was Episode 9 at 5.5 stars. It’s interesting to see that some episodes were fairly well liked, although none of the episodes reached 8 stars. The closes was Episode 8 at 7.9 stars, called “Is Anybody Out There?”

But last week’s episode was by far the most disliked of the season at 4.6 stars out of 547 reviews.

As you can see, there were still 91 10-star reviews, but there were also 159 1-star reviews, accounting for how low the ratings were overall. One person wrote: “This season is an absolute mess! Firstly, the storyline has been boring and each episode has been inconsistent, it’s been a season of filler episodes with no direction. Secondly, every single character has become boring, one dimensional and stupid. Characters like daniel and Strand use to be complex and interesting, now they just stand there like every other character and add nothing to the show. Such a shame for such a great cast! Thirdly, having the show filmed in the perspective of Al’s cameras is a terrible idea, boring and impossible to watch. Next season needs big changes.”

Here’s an interesting comparison of how Episode 15 ratings differed from season to season. This was shared on Reddit here.

It’s interesting to also compare this to The Walking Dead‘s ratings for Season 9. The ratings started out in the high 7’s also, just like Fear. But some got above that. “What Comes After” had a rating of 9.1 stars. Quite a few hit 8.0 stars. The penultimate episode, “The Calm Before,” had a high 9.4 stars. But the finale for the season was 7.7 stars, not too different from Fear.

But the finale of Season 5 has higher ratings so far. These are already out because AMC Premiere released the episode online two days early. So far it has a 7.6 star rating.

It will be interesting to see how reviews change once the episode is broadcast on TV, so the user reviews aren’t just from fans who are subscribed to AMC Premiere. So far the ratings are 42 at 10 stars and seven at one-star. The rest of the ratings have between two to five people apiece at each level.

A one-star reviewer wrote: “Your the show runner & have doubts about the season’s performance. You go for the cheap soap opera cliff hanger trick hoping you’ll be able to hang on viewers. The carny ride is over for now folks. Just another wonderful season of Fear the Walking Dead soap opera. Oh, oh & finally something happened, really? Nothing but a cheap trick, but fitting for low ball season. I wouldn’t set the bar to high for next season.” [sic]

And an 8-star reviewer wrote: “Oh! I must say that at least this made some difference after the awful documentary long & boring things. You must have been kidding with us with that by the way. But, the next step is to make Alicia their new leader. I wasn’t glad when her weapon was taken away from her in the first place. Plus, she is the only survivor from season 1 and the actress is doing good. I think she would be doing good as the lead of this series.”

Will these higher reviews last through the week?