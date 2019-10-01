‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Florence Henderson & Robert Reed’s Causes of Death

Florence Henderson and Robert Reed were the two actors who played Carol and Mike Brady on the iconic family show The Brady Bunch. But, these two stars were so much more than their legendary roles. Biographer Ted Nichelson talked about Reed’s accomplishments to Closer Weekly and said, “Bob was a classically-trained actor who came from a very professional background. He studied with Alvina Krause at Northwestern University, who was one of the most famous and legendary acting teachers of the 20th Century. Bob was extremely intelligent and well-versed. He spoke more than one language, he had been around the world and took everything that he did very seriously. He was a perfectionist and really was interested in being an actor along the lines of a Shakespearean traditional actor. That’s what I think people need to know about him. And that he had only gotten involved with The Brady Bunch very much by chance.” According to Nichelson, Reed also had very high standards.

As for Henderson, she was a mother figure to many, including the actors who played her kids on the show. After The Brady Bunch, Henderson went on to be a part of many projects, including some that poked fun at her squeaky clean Carol Brady image. She even had her own talk show and was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

Robert Reed Had HIV

Robert Reed died on May 12, 1992, Pasadena, California, at just 59 years old, according to the NY Times. He was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois, as he was originally from Illinois. The Washington Post reported that Reed’s daughter Karen Baldwin said he had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer six months prior to his death, but he also suffered from HIV, according to The NY Times.

The Associated Press reported Reed died from colon lymphoma with HIV listed among ″significant conditions contributing to death”. Reed’s doctor, Dr. H. Rex Greene, confirmed this to the AP.

Florence Henderson’s Cause of Death

Henderson died in 2016 at the age of 82 from heart failure and Maureen McCormick, who played her daughter Marcia on The Brady Bunch, said that Henderson had heart issues for years, according to Fox News. In 2017, McCormick told Fox, “Florence had a heart disease issue from the time that she was a child. She had a heart murmur and about a decade ago, she had something really frightening happened to her. She went into Cedars-Sinai in LA and they discovered a mitral valve leakage. And fortunately, they were able to revive her and repair her valve, instead of replacing it”

McCormick reflected on her relationship with Henderson, telling Closer Weekly, “I spent a lot of time with her before she passed away. And I truly believe she taught me so much about finding joy and I feel such joy again in my life. You know, I’ve gone through so many different things in my life … pretty amazing.”

Henderson died on Thanksgiving Day, on November 24, 2016, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, as reported by CNN. Henderson’s publicist David Brokaw confirmed the news to the NY Times, stating, “She was quite active until she started not feeling well several days ago. It was felt that she would just bounce back from it.”