‘Game of Thrones’ 2019 Emmy Nomination Roundup & Past Emmy Wins

The HBO hit series Game of Thrones is set to breakj some records again at the Emmys tonight. Here’s a roundup of the shows’ current nominations for 2019 and its past wins.

‘Game of Thrones’ 2019 Emmy Nominations

Game of Thrones has nominations in all seven drama categories.

The show has been nominated overall for Outstanding Drama Series.

The show also has a nomination for Oustanding Directing for a Drama Series.

It’s also been nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Kit Harington has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his role as Jon Snow.

Emilia Clarke has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Daenerys.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series has four nominees for Game of Thrones: Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series has three nominees: Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage.

Carice Van Houten was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, but she did not win. Those awards were given out during the Creative Arts Emmys.

‘Game of Thrones’ 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Wins

Game of Thrones has already taken away 10 Creative Arts Emmy wins for 2019:

Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes (The Bells)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Make-up for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) (The Long Night)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – Tim Porter on The Long Night

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) – The Bells

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour) – The Long Night

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – The Long Night

Outstanding Special Visual Effects – The Bells

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie

After taking away 10 Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys, Game of Thrones now has a total of 57 wins for Emmys overall over the years. It will add to those wins tonight. So that means it’s only behind Saturday Night Live in total Emmy wins, and SNL has had 44 years compared to Game of Thrones.

Tonight, Game of Thrones could add up to seven more Emmy awards, for a total of 17 if it takes every category away on Sunday. If it won 17, it would beat John Adams for the most Emmys won by a single program in one year. John Adams won 13 in 2008.

Game of Thrones has already taken away a lot of Emmys in the past, including Best Drama Series in 2018, 2016, and 2015 (making it a strong contender to win again this year.) Peter Dinklage won Best Supporting Actor in 2011, 2015, and 2018. The show has also won Best Drama Direct in 2015 and 2016, Best Drama Writing in 2015 and 2016, Best Drama Casting in 2015, 2016 and 2019, Best Costumes in 2012 and 2014, Best Costumes for a Period/Fantasy in 2016, Best Costumes in Fantasy/Sci-fi for 2018, Best Main Title Design also in 2011, Best Makeup Non-Prosthetic for five years, Best Makeup Prosthetic for three, Best Music Composition also in 2018, and much more. The show is a powerhouse in wins and will likely continue that streak tonight.

