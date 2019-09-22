‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Trailers on YouTube Are Fake or Fan-Made

A YouTube Channel called “Game of Thrones” has been loading videos that are labeled as actual trailers for the new prequels, but they actually aren’t. No official trailers for the Game of Thrones prequels have been released yet by HBO, even though filming has already started on one of the prequels. Read on to learn more.

Prequel Trailers on YouTube Are Just Fan-Made; HBO Has Not Released Anything Official Yet

A YouTube channel called Game of Thrones that is releasing prequel trailers is NOT the official HBO YouTube channel. The channel posting the fan-made trailers is here and it has 75,700 subscribers as of the time of publication. The trailers are labeled to look like official trailers, but they aren’t. Here’s what the channel looks like:

Compare this to HBO’s real Game of Thrones YouTube channel, which has 4.75 million subscribers and is located here. The official channel has the username Game of Thrones. It looks like this:

The official channel has no prequel trailers yet. But the “unofficial” channel has plenty of fake or fan-made prequel trailers and teasers. The channel’s About page describes itself as “Everything Game of Thrones” and says that it joined in December 2015. The creator is from the UK.

The channel’s most recent upload is an Emmys video that’s premiering Sunday morning.

Here’s one of the fake prequel trailers that some people have mistaken for being real. It’s labeled “Game of Thrones Prequel: Trailer (HBO)” and was released on September 21.

The video above sounds like it’s narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau aka Jamie Lannister. It’s an animated video about Targaryen history. The pinned comment from the channel reads: “To clarify these Targaryen history videos give an insight and background story to the Targaryen prequel coming son based of George R.R Martin’s Book Fire And Blood The purpose of the video give you an idea of what kind of story lines will be part of the prequel Eg: Aegon’s conquest, Dance of dragons etc…”

It turns out that this video (and others) are actually videos that came with the Blu-ray releases for each season of Game of Thrones. Here’s the same video shared by ScrivaTV in December 2017. Skip ahead to about 17 minutes into the video to see the part that matches the video above.

Scriva TV explains with their video: “Histories & Lore and Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms are a series of short animated videos included in Blu-ray release of each TV season of Game of Thrones.”

So it appears that this Game of Thrones YouTube channel is reposting the animated releases but naming some of them “Prequel: Trailer” or “Teaser Trailer.” Some they label correctly as “History & Lore” but others are made to appear to be trailers. Here’s another example of a History and Lore trailer that’s billed as an actual prequel trailer.

It’s possible that the channel intends for these to be viewed as “trailers” in the sense of simply ideas of what the prequels will be about. Many people, however, have taken these seriously and are believing they’re actual trailers for the spinoff prequels.

Other videos on their channel just have clips from Game of Thrones episodes compiled to look like trailers or teasers, such as the one below.

Here’s another fanmade trailer.

The topic has even been discussed on Reddit by people concerned that some viewers are taking these seriously.

So just to repeat, in case you are wondering, no, HBO has not released an official trailer or teaser for its Bloodmoon or Targaryen prequels. These would be on HBO’s official Game of Thrones channel once they are released, which is here.

