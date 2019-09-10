Ghosted MTV Show Cast: Who Are the Hosts?

MTV, the network which brought you Catfish, is branching out with another foray into romance gone wrong. Ghosted takes on the cultural phenomenon that has everyone talking about being “ghosted” or “ghosting” a person in their own lives. The hosting duties go to Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills—two personalities who have some experience with the topic.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay was not always a TV personality. She received degrees from both University of Texas at Austin and Marquette University—the latter being in law. Her pursuits in the legal field were put on hold during season 21 of The Bachelor. Though Nick Viall passed on Lindsay, her appearance on the series made an impression with executives and audiences. It would lead to her being picked for the 13th season of The Bachelorette. She chose Bryan Abosolo and the couple was married in August of 2019.

Her time as an intern for the Milwaukee Bucks also helped her find work with ESPN. She is co-host of ESPN Radio’s Game Night; the program airs on Sunday nights. Speaking to Bustle about the experience of finding work in sports broadcasting Lindsay said, “Yes, the [Bachelor] franchise gave me a platform to get me in the door to have those meetings, but it was on me to prove my sports knowledge and to humble myself and start from the bottom.”

I am FLOORED that @therachlindsay doesn't like 🥑. Might have to ghost, tbh. (Just kidding Rachel… I would never ghost you 😘) TUNE IN for the PREMIERE of @MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing with hosts Rachel and @travismills this Tuesday at 9/8! #Ghosted pic.twitter.com/WzyXSitIsm — MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (@MTVGhosted) September 6, 2019

Travis Mills

Travis Mills initially started out in the music industry. As a recording artist, he got noticed after posting music to Myspace. He went even further in describing the drive for success to SkeeTV. “No one’s gonna care more about your project than you are. You have to be the one that’s steering the ship. I’ve been in the driver’s seat, and that’s something I’m really proud of,” Mills said. Under the stage name T.Mills, the singer and rapper released numerous EPs. In 2015, he would go back to using the name Travis Mills for all credits. The change in name would also help the performer transition into acting and appearances on reality series. His first acting role came in the Netflix series Flaked; the show is created by and starring Will Arnett.