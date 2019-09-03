Impressionist Greg Morton Performs on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tonight, on an all-new episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’, Greg Morton takes to the stage to show off his mimicking skills. The impressionist is supremely talented, and fans are curious to learn more about his background.

The judges were clearly fans of Morton last time he appeared on the series. Judge Gabrielle Union shared, “Greg Morton, every time you hit this stage you raise the bar… Your brand of entertainment is so pure and so amazing and it takes us all back to our childhoods when we just loved going to the movies and everything was pure magic. And for you sir, at 61, a dream deferred is not a dream denied. Way to go.”

Cowell added, “Greg, you know, from the very, very first time we met you — not just as an act, but as a person — we absolutely rooted for you. I had a concern prior to you coming to the Dolby whether you would own the stage or not. And actually, you completely proved me wrong. Not only did you own the stage, you controlled the stage.”

He went on, “This was for me such a step up from your previous auditions. You fought all these years to get here. You got here and I hope the audience at home show you the money with their votes. You deserve it.”

On his website, Morton goes by “The Man of Many Voices”. His bio states that he got his first job as a PA announcer at a local department store when he was 16. The bio also states that he has opened for icons like Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr., and Luther Vandross.

In a recent interview, Morton was asked why he decided to interview for AGT. He shared, “I’ve always been a huge fan of variety shows. Shows like Ed Sullivan, The Smothers Brothers, Flip Wilson, and The Carol Burnett Show, have had a huge influence on me. When that format died in the early 80’s, there was no outlet for an act like mine until AGT came along. When America’s Got Talent first aired, my wife said to me, “Greg, that’s the perfect show for you!” AGT has a strong history of creating stars and jumpstarting careers. Look at magician Shin Lim, winner of season 13, or ventriloquist Darci Lynn Farmer, winner of season 11. They both have shows in Vegas, and that’s always been a lifelong dream.”

Tonight, Morton will show the judges what he’s got on an all-new episode of America’s Got Talent, where he’ll be competing against Alex Dowis, Ansley Burns, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, the Messoudi Brothers, Voices of Service, Chris Klafford, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Robert Finley, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable, Benicio Bryant, Dom Chambers, Emanne Beasha, Eric Chien, Jackie Fabulous, and Marcin Patrzalek.

Be sure to tune into the show on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.