‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Premiere Time & Channel

Grey’s Anatomy is back for season 16, and fans are itching to find out what will go down when the show returns. The hit ABC series will air tonight, Thursday, September 26, at 8pm ET/PT.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Nothing Left to Cling To” and the synopsis reads, “Meredith, Richard and Alex must deal with the consequences after Bailey fires them for insurance fraud; after disappearing in the fog, Jackson helps a man in a dangerous situation; Tom gets new responsibilities at the hospital.”

Premiere Spoilers

As usual, everyone will be pushed to “their limits” this season. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jake Borelli, who plays Levi Schmitt, shared “The hospital has completely turned on its head now and it’s going to be quite a different landscape than we’ve been used to. It’s scary and exciting at the same time.”

Asked how losing Meredith, Alex, and Richard will affect his own character, Borelli shared, “If we’ve written one thing, it’s that Grey Sloan is pretty resilient. But it’s going to be tricky because a lot of the head doctors have now lost their jobs and I think that it’s going to affect everybody in a different way. That’s where we pick up. We start to realize how one decision affects all of these doctors differently. I think we’re still learning how it affects Levi. A lot of these people he’s looked up to for the last couple of years and he is now seeing in a slightly different light maybe. So, we’re still playing it out, but I think it’s going to be exciting.”

Where We Left Off

When we left off, Jackson was lost in the fog– is he dead or alive? Fans are also itching to find out if Meredith, Alex, and Richard are going to be returning to work?

And what will happen between Meredith and Andrew– whom she professed her love for in the Season 15 finale.

The last time we saw our favorite actors, DeLuca was arrested after covering for Meredith, and Meredith, Richard, and Alex were fired by Bailey. Teddy also gave birth!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the season finale, showrunner Krista Vernoff said of Jackson, “It was a creative decision. It was a cliffhanger. I want people to come back [in the fall] and talk all summer and wonder what happens to him. We have not mapped it out. The writers come back June 3; I’m on vacation for two weeks and then we’ll hit it. What I love about act six of our finale is we gave ourselves so much to play with for next season on all the storylines.”

Asked if there is a theme for Season 16, she said, “That is a later conversation. We got through this season, and then the writers went away. I’m really proud of the work we did this season, but I don’t have answers for next season.”

