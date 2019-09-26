‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Premiere Spoilers

Tonight is the Season 16 premiere of Greys Anatomy on ABC, and fans are itching to find out what will go down when the season kicks off.

The show will air tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. Read on for some of the top spoilers.

Where We Left Off

In the season 15 finale, Meredith professed her love for Andrew. That was the ‘good’. The bad? She, Richard, and Alex were all fired by Bailey.

One question remains on fans minds: is Jackson dead or alive? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Season 15, showrunner Krista Vernoff was asked if the finale was intended to be left so open-ended. Asked if Jackson going into the fog was a contract decision or creative one, she said, “It was a creative decision. It was a cliffhanger. I want people to come back [in the fall] and talk all summer and wonder what happens to him. We have not mapped it out. The writers come back June 3; I’m on vacation for two weeks and then we’ll hit it. What I love about act six of our finale is we gave ourselves so much to play with for next season on all the storylines.”

Fans can take a deep breath because actor Jessie Williams has signed on for two more seasons, meaning he’ll at least be back in some capacity.

What else happened in the season 15 finale? Owen admitted his feelings for Teddy, and she gave birth to the couple’s daughter. But Teddy, as we well know, is now involved in a tricky love triangle with Owen and her boyfriend, Koracick.

The Premiere Episode

In the premiere episode, titled Nothing Left to Cling To, Jackson “helps a man in a dangerous situation”, as “his relationship with Maggie comes to a crossroads.”

And there’s more excitement in store. According to a recent article by Cheat Sheet, Krista Vernoff has said that a Grey’s alum may return in Season 16. She told TVLine in early August, “I’m trying to get someone back… There’s someone I’m hoping will make an appearance this year, [but] it’s a real maybe. I’m trying.”

TVLine’s interview also revealed that in the premiere, a major character will either die, leave town, propose marriage, or have sex with someone new.

The following cast members will be returning for Season 16: Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, and Giacomo Gianniotti. Levi Schmitt, Thomas Koracick, and Atticus Lincoln will all be upped to series regulars this season.

Where will the show pick up? Krista Vernoff tells TVLine that Season 16 will start “moments from where we left off,” meaning some major cliffhanger answers will be revealed.

Vernoff admits to a time-jump scenario, though. “We will then span a little bit of time over the course of the hour… I would rather not reveal that…”

How will everything go down? Be sure to tune into the Season 16 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

