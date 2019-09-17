What Happens to Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour on Bachelor in Paradise?

The highly-anticipated three-hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 airs on Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC. The finale episode will reveal which couples chose to get engaged, which chose to continue exploring their connections, and which called it quits all together; the dramatic conclusion will also include a reunion episode, during which the season 6 cast reflected on their relationships during filming and where they all stand now.

One of the couples that fans have been invested in since the start of the season is Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Although their relationship began at the center of Paradise drama as Hannah struggled to choose between Dylan and Blake, but the two have remained solid ever since she decided to continue exploring her connection with Dylan. The show has certainly made them seem like a great match, and the two even said “I love you” to each other in the week before the finally.

So, does Dylan propose in the season finale? Was their reality television relationship meant to last? Here’s what we know.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING NOW if you don’t want to know what happens to Hannah and Dylan’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

According to Reality Steve, Hannah and Dylan got engaged at the end of filming for Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

But does that mean they stayed engaged after the cameras stopped rolling and are still together? While won’t know for certain until after the reunion has aired and the couple can finally take their post-BIP relationship public, as of now, all signs point to yes.

Dylan Responded to an Instagram Comment That Said Hannah Can Do ‘Much Better’

Contractually, Dylan and Hannah are not allowed to talk about events that happened during the finale until after it, and both Bachelor Nation stars have been careful not to reveal major spoilers. That hasn’t stopped fans from searching for clues, and they have been quick to point out any interactions between Barbour and Godwin on social media.

One Instagram user named Lauren commented on Dylan and Hannah’s romance on one of Bachelor in Paradise‘s Instagram posts “You could do so much better than Dylan! You need a MAN!” In response, Dylan jokingly commented “You tell her Lauren.”

Interestingly enough, both Dylan and Hannah’s Instagram bios indicate that they have the same media and PR manager, Lori Krebs from LoriK PR.

Hannah Told Extra TV That Dylan Is ‘A Keeper’

On September 13, Extra TV shared an interview with Dylan and Hannah, which showed them very much still together and could be considered a major spoiler for how the season ends for the duo. Reflecting on the season and his relationship with Hannah, Dylan said “It was definitely a really bumpy start I would say, but I couldn’t be happier. I just fall more and more in love with this woman every day, so I’m just super happy.”

Hannah, who flashed a ring-less left-hand into frame several times throughout the interview, said that Dylan is “great at making jokes all the time and sometimes he covers his jokes up with how he feels, but getting to be able to see really who he is and how he is is really great, he’s a keeper.” The absence of a ring on her finger in the interview does not mean they did get engaged. She likely took the ring off so that they wouldn’t give away their engagement.