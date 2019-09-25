Holly Allen on Big Brother 21: Can She Win?

Holly Allen is one of the finalists heading into the Big Brother 21 finale. She and her showmance partner, Jackson Michie, have been working towards a first and second place finish, but things appear tense as they enter the home stretch. Will Holly help Jackson win? Will she decide to go for the grand prize on her own?

Many assume that Jackson and Holly will work together to finish up the season, but trouble seems to be brewing between them. For one, they have not yet decided which of them will take the final Head of Household competition. In the past they have planned an outcome, and executed said outcome, but now it appears as though they are unable to do so. To make matters worse, both Holly and Jackson are concerned that one of them will backstab the other in order to win.

Holly Allen Is a Top 3 Finalist for the ‘Big Brother 21’ Finale

CinemaBlend reports that a sudden betrayal would be a smart move for Holly. If she were to play along with Jackson’s plan, and help him advance to the final two spots, it would be difficult to differentiate her game play from his. Holly has spent most of the season working alongside Jackson, and while this has proven successful, it has also made it hard to determine what contributions Holly has made on her own.

Holly’s behavior toward Jackson seem to reflect this outlook. On Tuesday, September 24, the Big Brother live feed says that she threatened Jackson to his face. She said that if Jackson picks Nicole over her, she will not only end their relationship, but ensure that he will get no votes from the jury. This is not the first time that Holly has mentioned breaking up with Jackson.

Holly Has Threatened to Leave Jackson If He Doesn’t Pick Her For the Top 2

During a confessional, Holly said that she doesn’t see herself having a relationship with Jackson outside of the show. As for what her reasoning, she said that the two of them are on different wavelengths. “We’re so different,” she revealed. “We’re at different phases in our lives.”

If Holly wins the final Head of Household competition, she will have a better chance picking Nicole over Jackson. For one, Holly would have an easier time making a case when compared to Nicole. Holly never saw the block until the last two evictions, and her Head of Household win during a time when she and Jackson were targets proved to be a pivotal moment. Nicole has played a smart, strategic game, but it has been decidedly less flashy, and it could fall under the radar as a result.

Holly Is the Most Likely to Land In the Top 2 Regardless of Who Wins HOH

While Holly may be caught between the polar opposite camps of Jackson and Nicole, she does have the benefit of being the most likely to land in the top two. The odds are high that Jackson will choose Holly if he wins Head of Household, and Nicole will definitely choose Holly because she is a lesser threat than Jackson.

So does Holly have a chance at winning Big Brother 21? She most certainly does. If she plays her cards right, and avoids burning any bridges with Nicole, she could be the surprise winner that none of us, including Jackson, saw coming.