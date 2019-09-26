‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Season 6 Spoilers

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of HTGAWM, and fans can’t wait to see what the final season has in store.

While we know this final season will be an emotional one for actors on the hit-series, fans are also hoping that many questions will be answered heading into tonight’s premiere. Where, for instance, are Laurel and her baby? Will Annalise get over her drinking problems? Will everyone admit to the murders they’ve had a hand in?

Here’s what we know:

Top Spoilers

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Annalise struggles with the toll that Laurel and Christopher’s disappearance has taken on everyone. The remaining Keating 4, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel’s disappearance.” The episode is titled, “Say Goodbye.”

HTGAWM was created by executive producer Peter Nowalk. In a recent interview, Nowalk shared, “Yes. We’re on our sixth season. I feel really proud. I did not think it would go this long. It’s one of those feelings where you just think, ‘Wow!’ I exceeded my own expectations and I think the rest of the crew has too. On one hand, it’s a relief to finish it and on the other it’s this weird ‘pinch me moment’ of getting to enjoy what we [still] do.”

Asked about the decision to end the show now, Nowalk said, “There were a lot of factors that come into a decision like this — the network, the actors — what we all agreed upon was not wanting to peter out and not end on a cliffhanger or without a proper sendoff. I have 15 episodes to end it. That’s the biggest creative gift. There’s no stalling, no treading water, just careering to this fateful, inevitable ending.”

How Will the Season Start?

According to TV Insider, this season will begin similarly to others. Nowalk tells the outlet, “There will be some surprises in the middle that people don’t see coming. We’re not going to waste any story. I’m hoping the story moves even faster. We’ll get to things faster whereas in the past I might have waited a little bit longer to do that. Now, I’m doing them right away.”

And, of course, there’s the question of how Viola Davis’ character will be brought to an end. Will things end on a high note for Annalise?

The actress has made it clear how fond she is of the character she plays in the hit series. Speaking to Variety, Davis recently shared, “I still believe, and I will say this until I go to my grave, that Annalise Keating [and] Olivia Pope are the greatest characters on TV,” the series star told Variety. She continued, “And I say that because the people here are not writing tentatively for people of color. And I see some of the characters that people eat up — that they love — that are just not deep, are not drawn-out; they’re everything that people feel comfortable with — even biopics, maybe even some things that I’ve been involved in. But they’re not bold. And I learned in acting class, some of the greatest acting teachers would say, ‘Just take a risk. Even if it’s the biggest mistake of your life, even if it looks a mess, just go for it.’ And that’s where we are with narratives nowadays.”

Be sure to tune into the Season finale of HTGAWM tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT to see how the premiere episode unravels.

