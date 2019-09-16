Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ireland Baldwin is a fashion model and an actress … She is also the daughter of award-winning actor Alec Baldwin. Baldwin was born on October 23, 1995 and her birth name was Ireland Eliesse Baldwin. She grew up to model for brands like GUESS clothing and appear in several movies.

Baldwin’s mother is award-winning actress Kim Basinger, who people may have seen in Batman opposite Michael Keaton, in 8 Mile, or in LA Confidential, for which she won an Oscar. Basinger and Alec Baldwin split in 2000, after seven years of being married.

Baldwin has been open in the press about her sexuality, relationship with her dad, and personal issues over the years. Read on for more details about Baldwin in our 5 Fast Facts.

1. Ireland Baldwin Has Battled Anorexia

She has also been public about her personal struggles, revealing in 2018 that she struggled with anorexia, according to People

In an Instagram story, Baldwin admitted, “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self-love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

Baldwin continued, “I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed. I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set.”

2. Alec Baldwin Called His Daughter a Pig In a Voicemail That Went Public

In 2007, Alec Baldwin called daughter Ireland a “rude, thoughtless little pig” in a phone message that he left the then-11-year-old. In addition to calling his daughter a “pig”, he also said she needed her “ass straightened out” and that she had “humiliated [him] for the last time.” The voicemail ended up being made public.

According to BBC, Baldwin said that he had been “driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years”. He also released a statement that said, “I’m sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child … Everyone who knows me privately knows that I have endured a great deal over the last several years in my custody litigation.”

Baldwin’s father was referring to a custody battle he was in with ex-wife Basinger and the voicemail message was left after Baldwin missed a scheduled phone call with her dad, according to People.

3. Ireland Baldwin Helped Insult Her Dad at His Comedy Central Roast

Ireland Baldwin wasn’t on the dais for her father’s Comedy Central Roast, but she took the stage to hurl some insults his way and join in on the fun. Baldwin didn’t hold back and even included a dig about her dad’s infamous “pig” voicemail to her. Baldwin joked that she almost didn’t hear about the roast “because I haven’t checked my voicemails for the last 12 years”.

Baldwin joked that she knows her dad “as that guy from half of my birthday parties.” She also said “It’s not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star, but I’m not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar.”

Sean Hayes was the Roast Master for the event and some of the dais members included Robert De Niro, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Adam Corolla, and Ken Jeong. Alec Baldwin’s Roast was held in support of Exploring the Arts, which is Tony Bennett’s charity. In a statement to People, the man of the hour said, “We’re doing it for charity, and yeah, all of these people are going to kick my teeth out of the back of my head, and that is not fun, but we only have to do this for a couple of hours and then it’s over. I never have to do it again.”

4. She Has Four Half-Siblings

Baldwin has four half-siblings from her father’s marriage to his current wife Hilaria. This is Alec Baldwin’s second marriage and with Hilaria, he has four kids – daughter Carmen and three sons, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo.

According to MSN, Baldwin’s stepmom Hilaria said that her kids just love their big sister. Hilaria said, “My kids are obsessed with her. Carmen and Rafa love her very much. We’re the only ones living in New York so my family comes to visit frequently.”

In addition to having three brothers and a sister, Baldwin also has some famous uncles and cousins. Baldwin is the niece of actors Stephen, Daniel, and William Baldwin. She is also the cousin of model Hailey Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber.

5. Ireland Baldwin Is a Sexual Assault Victim

In 2019, Baldwin revealed in an Instagram story about the Human Life Protection Act that she has been a victim of sexual assault, according to Popular Timelines . In the Instagram story, she said that “one day [she] will reveal the true story”.

When it comes to Baldwin’s dating life, she has been in relationships with a couple of music artists. In 2018, she was reported as dating Corey Harper and, in 2014, she was in a relationship with rapper Angel Haze. Then, in 2015, Haze devoted her track: “Candlxs” to Baldwin and the album’s cover art featured Baldwin and Haze as well. Their relationship ended months after the release of the track.

Popular Timelines reported that months after her breakup with Angel Haze, Baldwin checked herself into Malibu’s Soba Recovery Center for “emotional trauma”.

