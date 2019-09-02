Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on TV Tonight? What Time Is the Next Episode?

Is Bachelor in Paradise on TV tonight or is it not on because of the Labor Day 2019 holiday? Fortunately for BIP fans, the show is on tonight and tomorrow, airing during its normal schedule. When it comes to what time the show airs tonight, it will air at its usual time, which is 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Get to know more about what to expect on the show this week, it’s remaining episodes schedule and how to watch it online.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 6 EPISODE 9: Episode 9 airs on September 2, 2019 and the plot description of the episode reads, “Angela’s arrival brings up trouble with Clay; Tayshia is happy to see two new men arrive; a stunning departure takes place before the rose ceremony.” Entertainment Weekly has reported that Clay becomes confused about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Angela and with Nicole, after Angela’s arrival in Paradise.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 6 EPISODE 10: The next new episode, which is episode 10, airs on Tuesday night, September 3, 2019. The synopsis of the episode states, “Clay contemplates a drastic resolution to his situation; Blake comes to a resolution that depends on Kristina offering him a rose; Dean’s return forces Caelynn to make a decision.”

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2019 FINALE DATE: The finale episode for BIP 2019 airs on Monday, September 9, 2019, according to Refinery29.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2019 REUNION EPISODE DATE: On September 10, 2019, the reunion episode will air on ABC. Dancing With the Stars 2019 will take over the BIP time slot on Monday, September 16, 2019.

HOW TO WATCH BIP 2019 EPISODES ONLINE: If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch BIP live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch Bachelor in Paradise live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise has brought many familiar faces from previous seasons of BIP, as well as the most recent season of The Bachelorette, with Hannah Brown. Some of the men who are appearing on the show from Brown’s Bachelorette season include investment analyst Connor Saeli, tech entrepreneur Dylan Barbour, the quirky John Paul Jones, behavioral health specialist Kevin Fortenberry, political consultant Luke Stone, medical salesman Matt Donald, and fan-favorite Mike Johnson are all dipping their toes in the sand on BIP this summer. A few of the men are already on the show or have been eliminated, while others will appear this week.