Is Best Buy Open on Labor Day, Monday 2019? See Hours, Deals & Sale

Is Best Buy open or closed on Labor Day 2019? We have good news. Best Buy is open Monday, September 2, 2019 and it’s a great time to stock up on electronics.

Best Buy is having a Labor Day sale. Most stores are operating under Best Buy’s typical Monday hours, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you’re on the market for back-to-school savings, home appliances, TVs or Apple products, the three-day weekend is a perfect time to shop. The Best Buy Labor Day sale has something for everyone, whether you’re a student starting freshman year of college or it’s time to update your washer and dryer.

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale includes deals on Apple products like the iPad Pro and MacBook. You can also save up to 40 percent on appliances, including a free $50 Best Buy gift card with any laundry pair purchase.

Best Buy is also offering huge savings in student deals, including $250 savings on a Dell Inspiron laptop or $100 savings on a Lenovo laptop.

You can also save on TVs with $200 off a 65-inch Samsung LED TV or $100 off a 55-inch LG LED TV.

If you’re a member of My Best Buy, you’ll also receive free shipping during the Labor Day sale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Time to pack up and power up for life on campus. What's your backpack hungry for?#BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/iBqGQDVPkm — Best Buy (@BestBuy) August 30, 2019

The new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are here. Get all-day battery life and a 30-minute recharge. Get an exclusive color

of Galaxy Note10+ at Best Buy. https://t.co/N64lG6zxRB pic.twitter.com/m45H74EiQw — Best Buy (@BestBuy) August 23, 2019

Some of Best Buy’s best Labor Day deals include Apple products. Through Monday, shoppers can save up to $250 on the iPad Pro and up to $400 on MacBook models. You can also save up to $70 on an Apple Watch and up to $150 on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. You can also save on iPhone accessories and other products include AirPods, HomePods and iPhone cases.

