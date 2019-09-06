‘It’ 2 Cast Quotes & Chapter Two Movie Lines

It: Chapter Two, also known as It 2, has been released and the same cast of kids is back, along with an all-new cast of their adult selves. The returning child actors include Jaeden Martell as Young Bill Denbrough, Wyatt Oleff as Young Stanley Uris, Jack Dylan Grazer as Young Eddie Kaspbrak, Finn Wolfhard as Young Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis as Young Beverly Marsh, Chosen Jacobs as Young Mike Hanlon, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Young Ben Hanscom. Their adult versions are played by Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris. And, of course, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, the clown.

Now that you have the rundown on the main cast, let’s get into some of the quotes from the film. Read on below for the movie’s best lines.

Come back and play. Come back and play with the clown. – Pennywise

Am I handsome as an adult? – Young Richie

You’ll grow into your looks. – Young Becky

What the fuck does that mean? – Young Richie

Swear, if it isn’t dead, if it ever comes back, we’ll come back too. – Young Bill

Something happens to you when you leave this town. The farther away, the hazier it all gets. But me, I never left. I remember all of it. – Mike

Sometimes, we are what we wish we could forget. – Mike

An oath is an oath. Losers gotta stick together, right? – Bill

Wow. You two look amazing. What the fuck happened to me? – Richie

Was this job invented before fun? – Richie

There’s an echo that’s here in Derry. It bounces back every 27 years. – Mike

Well, that shit got dark fast. – Richie

Let’s unmake the promise. – Richie

I’ve seen all of us die. – Beverly

What the dick is this? – Young Richie

Just trying to add some levity to this shit. I’ll go fuck myself. – Richie

I know your secret, your dirty little secret. – Pennywise

Billy, I’m still here. Help me. – Georgie

Your hair is winter fire, January embers. My heart burns there too. – Beverly

We’re all scared, that’s what worries me. That’s what it wants. – Beverly

You should cut that fucking mullet. It’s been like 30 years, man. – Eddie

I guess you could say that was long overdue. Get it? ‘Cause we’re in a library. – Richie

Beep Beep Richie. – Beverly

Memories, all bad. – Ben

I don’t really feel like crying. – Eddie

Who married a woman ten times his own body mass? – Richie

Me. – Eddie

It can only be attacked in its true form. – Mike

(To an innocent-looking puppy dog) I know your moves you little bitch. – Richie

You liked and I died. – Georgie

Beep Beep Motherfucker. – Eddie

I can smell the stink of your fear. – Pennywise

For 27 years, I dreamt of you. I craved you … I’ve missed you! – Pennywise

That puke smells worse than your mom’s slippers. – Young Richie

If you find somebody worth holding onto, never ever let them go. – Stanley

The think about being a loser is you don’t have anything to lose. – Stanley