‘It’ 2 Cast Quotes & Chapter Two Movie Lines

It: Chapter Two, also known as It 2, has been released and the same cast of kids is back, along with an all-new cast of their adult selves. The returning child actors include Jaeden Martell as Young Bill Denbrough, Wyatt Oleff as Young Stanley Uris, Jack Dylan Grazer as Young Eddie Kaspbrak, Finn Wolfhard as Young Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis as Young Beverly Marsh, Chosen Jacobs as Young Mike Hanlon, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Young Ben Hanscom. Their adult versions are played by Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris. And, of course, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, the clown.
Now that you have the rundown on the main cast, let’s get into some of the quotes from the film. Read on below for the movie’s best lines.
Come back and play. Come back and play with the clown. – Pennywise
Am I handsome as an adult? – Young Richie
You’ll grow into your looks. – Young Becky
What the fuck does that mean? – Young Richie
Swear, if it isn’t dead, if it ever comes back, we’ll come back too. – Young Bill
Something happens to you when you leave this town. The farther away, the hazier it all gets. But me, I never left. I remember all of it. – Mike
Sometimes, we are what we wish we could forget. – Mike
An oath is an oath. Losers gotta stick together, right? – Bill
Wow. You two look amazing. What the fuck happened to me? – Richie
Was this job invented before fun? – Richie
There’s an echo that’s here in Derry. It bounces back every 27 years. – Mike
Well, that shit got dark fast. – Richie
Let’s unmake the promise. – Richie
I’ve seen all of us die. – Beverly
What the dick is this? – Young Richie
Just trying to add some levity to this shit. I’ll go fuck myself. – Richie
I know your secret, your dirty little secret. – Pennywise
Billy, I’m still here. Help me. – Georgie
Your hair is winter fire, January embers. My heart burns there too. – Beverly
We’re all scared, that’s what worries me. That’s what it wants. – Beverly
You should cut that fucking mullet. It’s been like 30 years, man. – Eddie
I guess you could say that was long overdue. Get it? ‘Cause we’re in a library. – Richie
Beep Beep Richie. – Beverly
Memories, all bad. – Ben
I don’t really feel like crying. – Eddie
Who married a woman ten times his own body mass? – Richie
Me. – Eddie
It can only be attacked in its true form. – Mike
(To an innocent-looking puppy dog) I know your moves you little bitch. – Richie
You liked and I died. – Georgie
Beep Beep Motherfucker. – Eddie
I can smell the stink of your fear. – Pennywise
For 27 years, I dreamt of you. I craved you … I’ve missed you! – Pennywise
That puke smells worse than your mom’s slippers. – Young Richie
If you find somebody worth holding onto, never ever let them go. – Stanley
The think about being a loser is you don’t have anything to lose. – Stanley