Jay-Z NFL: Roc Nation Artist Reveals Shocking Reason Billionaire Is Thiving

Jay-Z, culture and sports go hand in hand.

Last year, Puma announced a partnership with the RocNation leader and iconic lyricist. From being a share holder of the Brooklyn Nets, sitting courtside with his wife, Beyonce and creating a brand partnership with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl halftime show, he’s totally done it his way.

To the mainstream, the journey began on June 25, 1996 when Jay-Z released his first album, Reasonable Doubt.

An independently produced classic, it was produced by hip hop heavyweights, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Premier, Ski and Irv Gotti.

“Can’t Knock The Hustle,” “Ain’t No N****,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “Dead Presidents” and “Dead Presidents II” are all classics and Mary J. Blige, the late Notorious BIG and Foxy Brown all graced the album.

While those legends were on the album, NEVER FORGET the first voice you hear on the album, “Pain In Da Ass.”

He’s the “Okay I’m Reloaded” guy.

If you don’t know who he is, you’ve been asleep at the wheel!



“Being able to be on Reasonable Doubt, which Jay-Z always talks about which is his baby, his most favorite album, took up to 27 years to make,” Pain in Da Ass told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And it was sort of like, documentary to everything that he’s been through or been up to in that point. I was in the office, I started off as a intern at Roc-a-Fella records in ’96 when it first started. It was very laid back, it wasn’t very corporate. It would allow people to be like, I would say like sort of ‘being on the block.’ But we were up stairs in a building somewhere. People would act like they were like just chillin on the corner. So that led to something into what I was doing at the time, I was just loud, cursing people out.”

Writer, Shabe Allah said it best in his article in The Source Magazine: on June 25, 1996, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke embarked on a creative journey that has morphed into a billion dollar movement today with the release of the Reasonable Doubt LP.

Pain In Da Ass insists Jay-Z created a movement; something long lasting to this very day. “When he created his buzz, everybody wanted to be part of it,” said Pain In Da Ass.

“It was kind of like, “okay now you’re going to jump on this.” Our mentality was like: “Now you wanna follow? What happen when he was looking for the deal?” So it led itself well. Yeah, yeah, a lot of people liked that right?!”

Jay-Z’s currently trending on Twitter because last month, the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company, Roc Nation, announced that they were teaming up for events and social activism. They’re also curating the Super Bowl’s Halftime Show.

Jay-Z and the NFL’s announcement was made on the third anniversary of Colin Kaepernick’s first pregame protest.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the Super Bowl LIV halftime performers. Pepsi announced that the superstars will perform for the first time together at the Super Bowl in Miami.