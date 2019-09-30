Jeffrey Marty Is Stacey Dash’s Fourth Husband

Actress Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida for domestic battery on Sunday night. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the Clueless star was taken into custody after getting into a fight with her husband, Jeffrey Marty, around 7:45 p.m. at their apartment in New Port Richey, where she pushed and slapped him in the face.

Police reported that Marty “sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed,” and that Dash is being held on $500 bail.

Dash’s right wing politics has put her name in headlines over the past few years, and it’s through supporting President Trump and his campaign that she met Marty, a lawyer and proud “Make America Great Again” supporter.

Here’s what you need to know about Jeffrey Marty…..

Dash and Marty Secretly Tied the Knot in 2018

A mere few days after Dash decided not to run for 44th congressional district in California, to “free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality,” she married Marty in a private ceremony in Florida on April 6, 2018. The actress turned political hopeful’s manager Kerry Jones told Page Six that “they wanted to keep it on the D.L.” when asked why the couple kept their nuptials a secret.

In October, Marty confirmed their marriage to the public by tweeting out a photo of the popular salt, Mrs. Dash.”

Dash’s wedding to Marty marked her fourth marriage. She was previously married to producer Brian Lovell from 1999 to 2005, British executive James Maby from 2005 to 2006 and actor Emmanuel Xuereb from 2007 to 2011. She has two children, a daughter, Lola, with Lovell, and a son, Austin Williams, from her past relationship with singer Christopher Williams.

Marty has three children from a previous marriage to his ex-wife.

Marty Is Famous for Creating the Fake ‘First Congressman’ to Support Trump

A lawyer based in Trinity, Florida, Marty is best known for creating a fake account on Twitter for “Rep. Steve Smith” of Georgia’s 15th district, which went viral for being the first congressman to support Donald Trump in his presidential campaign, even after the account was revealed to be a fictional person. Georgia doesn’t even have a 15th district.

As Smith, Marty tweeted familiar Trump rhetoric. “It’s a #RiggedSystem. But we can beat it at the ballot box. #DrainTheSwamp,” which earned a retweet from Eric Trump.

READ NEXT: Devon Sawa Tells Aaron Carter to ‘Call Me’ Amid Public Spiral