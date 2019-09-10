Jenelle Evans, Her Husband & Mom All Fired from Teen Mom 2

An all-new season of Teen Mom 2 is just around the corner, but fans may notice one well-known face missing from the cast. Jenelle Evans will not be returning this season after being fired from the show. Evans has starred on the reality series since it first premiered in 2011.

In a May interview with US Weekly, Jenelle shared, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming… It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

She added, “This is a new chapter for me and my family. I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

A statement issued through her management team read, “Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward… She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

MTV issued a statement in response that read, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since… Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

What sparked Jenelle being fired from the show, to begin with? It all went down after Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face.

In a new interview released on Tuesday, Eason came clean about killing the couple’s dog. Speaking to People, he shared that while he did, in fact, end the dog’s life, he does not regret his decision. “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason explained. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again… If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Eason went on to say that he loved Nugget and still thinks about her every day.

The couple has since attended co-parenting counseling sessions. Eason, according to Evans, has also taken anger management classes.

Be sure to tune in to an all-new season of Teen Mom 2 premiering tonight on MTV at 8pm ET/PT.