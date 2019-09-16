Jenny & Sumit 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Jenny and Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are facing some serious roadblocks in their relationship on tonight’s episode of the show. The synopsis for episode 17, titled “Shattered Dreams,” reads “Jenny is devastated when she hears shocking news about Sumit,” and a clip from tonight’s episode sees Jenny in tears after Sumit refuses to answer if he loves her. Warning: some light spoilers ahead!

“There was a knock on my door. I didn’t know how to react, I didn’t know what to do. I was scared,” Jenny tells the cameras in the clip below, before revealing some shocking news. “How did he marry somebody else? How do you do that?”

She breaks down sobbing, saying, “They asked him ‘do you love Jenny?’ and I haven’t seen him since.” The clip is heartbreaking and Jenny is clearly questioning her relationship with Sumit, who is apparently married to somebody else and living a double life, or so it sounds.

With all the drama between the reality stars, fans might be wondering what happens between the two and if they are still together today. Here’s what we know about Jenny and Sumit’s current relationship status:

Jenny & Sumit Have Been Facing Significant Pushback From His Parents About Their Relationship

Jenny and Sumit have been dealing with some pushback from Sumit’s family since the two first started dating. After Jenny uprooted her life and moved to India to be with him, Sumit decided to keep their relationship a secret from his strict, traditional parents, who refused to accept Jenny into the family.

“I’m getting married with Jenny,” he told a group of friends during the promo for the season. “I’m not gonna inform my parents.” It made sense that he didn’t want to tell his parents since Sumit’s mother was immediately critical of Jenny when the two first met. She even gave her son an ultimatum and told him that either she or Jenny would have to leave the house.

Sumit told his parents he moved out for work, and he and Jenny started their lives together in a separate apartment. Shortly after they moved in together, Sumit started leaving Jenny alone in the apartment; he claimed that he needed to go home for a week to convince his parents that nothing was amiss. It soon became apparent that something was amiss, however, and Sumit finally came clean to Jenny that he had been lying to her the whole time – he is actually already married, which explained his long absences and disappearing acts. While fans were thinking Sumit’s family didn’t accept Jenny because of their age difference (Jenny is 30 years Sumit’s senior, and is actually older than his mother), it seems more likely that his family knew he had another wife and didn’t approve of him cheating on her.

It Appears The Couple is Still Together Today, But Fans Won’t Know For Sure Until The Season Wraps Up

Despite the shocking reveal that Sumit already had a wife, and the uncertainty of their relationship on the show currently, it appears the two are still together today, based on Jenny’s Instagram account. Although Sumit lied to Jenny on several occasions, including the years that he catfished his fiance and told her he was a buff, English male model named Michael Jones, Jenny seems to have forgiven her Indian beau for all of his transgressions.

Jenny frequently posts pictures of the two together spending time in India, checking out local attractions, and out on dates. Her most recent picture of Sumit was from August 26, so unless the two split sometime in the last three weeks, they appear to still be together today. However, we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up, so fans will just have to keep tuning in to see how Sumit and Jenny’s story plays out.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

