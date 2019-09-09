Jenny & Sumit Dating History: How Long Have They Been Together?

Jenny and Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” since the two first started dating. Not only did Sumit catfish Jenny for the first few years of their relationship, Sumit’s family has also had a hard time accepting Jenny after she moved halfway across the world to be with Sumit in India.

So how long has the reality couple been together? With the significant ups and downs of their relationship, fans might be wondering how they first met, when they sparked up a romance, and if they are still together today. Here’s what we know about Jenny and Sumit’s dating history and relationship:

Sumit Catfished Jenny For Several Years Before Revealing His True Identity

Jenny and Sumit’s relationship began with some deception on Sumit’s part; Sumit initially catfished Jenny for several years and pretended to be a buff, English male model named Michael Jones before finally coming clean. He admitted to Jenny that he was actually living with his parents in Delhi, India and worked in a call center after he started to have feelings for the California-based grandmother. Jenny quickly forgave Sumit and decided to leave behind her children, grandchildren and friends and move to India to be with the real man behind the Facebook profile.

“You know, what you do for love, sometimes, is unbelievable,” she told the cameras. “I think that everyone is entitled to happiness … I didn’t really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth.”

Although Jenny forgave Sumit for lying to her through the first few years of their online relationship, she chose not to tell her family about his deception until after she booked her flight to India. “I never told you guys this ’cause I didn’t really want to talk about it,” she explained to her children at the time. “But early on he actually didn’t tell me who he really was exactly.”

The Couple is Still Together Todaey & Going Strong

Unfortunately, Jenny ran into some issues with Sumit’s family when she first arrived in India. His family wasn’t happy with the age gap between Sumit and Jenny (Jenny happens to be older than Sumit’s mother and is 30 years older than Sumit himself), and they forced Sumit to choose between his own family or his fiance. Although they are still facing some pushback from Sumit’s family on the show, the couple has remained together for the last few years, and is still together today.

The reality star often posts pictures of the two on her Instagram account; some show Jenny and Sumit celebrating Holi and trying on traditional Indian clothing, while others show the two checking out New Delhi and visiting local attractions. Jenny’s daughter Tina also recently visited the couple in India; the family posted dozens of pictures of them traveling around the country and spending time together.

“I love this man so much. Don’t care what anyone thinks. He’s best for me,” Jenny captioned a photo of herself and Sumit in mid-July. Many of the photos on her Instagram page are accompanied with sweet, gushy captions like “our love is real,” and “we love us.”

