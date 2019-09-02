John Paul Jones ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Memes & Jokes

Every season of Bachelor in Paradise provides the Bachelor Nation fans with plenty of content for memes. Throughout season 6 of BIP, John Paul Jones, more than any other star of the franchise, has inspired a number of jokes across social media.

It is unsurprising that John Paul Jones, whose big heart and goofy personality made him an early fan-favorite among Bachelor Nation, is at the center of many of Twitter’s 2019 Bachelor in Paradise memes. Here are some of our favorites:

John Paul Jones laughing so hard at his own joke is honestly me every time I tell a joke #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/UKkLL7iQg6 — Haley Bohman 🌻 (@haleynicole_123) August 27, 2019

Haley Bohman recorded a clip of John Paul Jones laughing at his own joke during a one-on-one date in Paradise. Along with it, she tweeted “John Paul Jones laughing so hard at his own joke is honestly me every time I tell a joke.”

john paul jones standing outside chris harrison’s room to tell him he threw up #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/gYnjltYqMt — natalie slavik (@Drink_a_Natty) August 27, 2019

Natalie Slavik made reference to John Paul Jones’s vomiting incident earlier in the season, tweeting “john paul jones standing outside chris harrison’s room to tell him he threw up.” Jones has thrown up twice on the show so far – once after Jane gave him some spicy tacos, and again during his dinner date with Tahzjuan.

John Paul Jones in every single episode #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/oz7TYRZi8Y — B (@bbbrookerose) August 28, 2019

@bbbrookerose joked about his sensitive gag reflex, too, comparing him to already-popular and heavily memed photos of animals gagging.