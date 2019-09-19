David Turner Dead: Josh Turner’s Sound Engineer Killed

David Turner, a sound engineer for country singer Josh Turner, was killed in a bus crash on September 19 at the age of 64.

David Turner was no relation to Josh Turner. The San Luis Obispo Fire Department said that Turner was the only fatality as a result of the crash while seven other people were injured. Two of those people have major injuries, while five have moderate injuries. Josh Turner and his band were traveling in a different bus and were unharmed.

As a result of the crash, Josh Turner has postponed the rest of his tour dates. A press release from the California Highway Patrol said that the bus carrying Josh Turner’s crew drove off of a 50-foot cliff at around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 46 East in San Luis Obispo. The driver of the bus has been named as Bradley Dratnol, 39. He was injured in the crash and is being treated at the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

A statement from Universal Music Group Nashville read, via the San Luis Obispo Tribune, “Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers… Everyone is still processing what’s happened.” The Tribune reports that Turner was thrown from the bus during the crash, as was another person. The crash occurred around 15 minutes drive from where Josh Turner had performed, at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles.

Speaking to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, a friend of David Turner’s confirmed his death. The newspaper said that Turner was a resident of Oxford, Mississippi and originally hailed from the town of Bruce.

In October 2015, Turner was named as one of those participating in no-shave November in aid of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School