Jwoww’s Ex-Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jwoww’s ex-husband is Roger Mathews after their divorce was finalized on August 29, 2019, according to Us. Jwoww and Roger have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Jwoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, was one of the cast members of the MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” which was first filmed in Seaside Heights, its current “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” now in its second season, and the spinoff “Snooki and JWoww.”

According to her Instagram page, Jwoww did not have a conventional childhood. Jwoww’s mother was diagnosed and subsequently hospitalized with a mental illness when she was just a toddler. As a result, Jwoww was raised by her grandmother. She shared her experience in a post on her Instagram page.

“I didn’t get the mom who could attend my school functions, brush my hair, pack my lunch or help with homework,” Jwoww wrote. “But that’s ok. I remember struggling with that as a kid and thinking life wasn’t fair. Looking back, life was more than fair. I had amazing grandparents, father, cousins, aunts who all stepped in and made the person I am today… and a mother who could not be more proud of me.”

Jwoww continued on to tell other hard-working, “kickass” mothers to give themselves a pat on the back because they deserve it.

1. Jwoww Recently Divorced Roger Mathews

“Shout out to my ass of a husband @rogermathewsnj for holding down the house while I travel for @jerseyshore and all the other crazy jobs I have,” Jwoww wrote underneath the last photo of her and Roger on April 3, 2018. “We have the same high standards, temperament and alpha traits that cause massive migraines and point proving fights… even when it’s not easy, we always find a way to respect and love each other for our differences,”

According to TMZ, Jwoww filed for divorce on September 12, 2018 in Superior Court in Ocean County, New Jersey. She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences, saying their marriage had been on the rocks for at least 6 months.

Mathews took to Instagram shortly thereafter to dispel rumors and vow to win his wife back. He said he didn’t blame her for filing for divorce, that the two grew tired of the “repetitive pattern” they “fell into.” Mathews added that they were in counseling and that he had hope.

Unfortunately, Roger was wrong and the divorce was finalized on August 29, 2019, according to Us. Jwoww quickly took to Instagram to post a meme of Nicole Kidman, likely illustrating her feelings.

2. Jwoww and Roger Have Two Children

Jwoww told Roger “I do” on October 18, 2015, according to her Instagram page. The couple has two children together. Their daughter Meilani was born on July 13, 2014, and their son Grayson was born on May 5, 2016. The Mathews’ home life was briefly captured via vlogs on Jwoww’s website.

Both of the Mathews children have their own Instagram accounts run by Jwoww and Roger. Meilani boasts a whopping 158,000 followers while her younger brother Grayson boasts a shocking 107,000 followers.

Everyone in the family is very active on social media. Rogers Instagram page indicates that he is now a dedicated single father, having just dropped his kids off for their first day of school. He says when the dust settles, as it always does, one’s vision as a parent is crystal clear.

3. Jwoww’s Daughter Meilani Mathews is BFFs with Snooki’s Daughter Giovanna LaValle

According to her Instagram page, Meilani is “besties” with Giovanna LaValle, Snooki’s daughter with husband Jionni LaValle. The two girls have been snapped together on multiple occasions, including playdates at home. Many fans have commented that the girls look identical to their mothers.

“#throwback to my birthday party with my bestie 🎂🎉,” Jwoww wrote on Meilani’s Instagram page.

4. Jwoww’s Son Grayson Was Diagnosed with Autism

According to WE Care Autism Services, Grayson was diagnosed with autism in 2018 and has been working with an ABA therapist. Jwoww has since been working on autism awareness inspired by her son.

Jwoww has created a skincare line called Naturally Woww, which is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made up of alternatively natural ingredients. Jwoww announced that Naturally Woww will be expanding with a children’s line in honor of Greyson and Meilani.

“I will be donating some of its profits to autism organizations that help children like my son… because that’s the only message I intend to spread in my son’s name… love and acceptance,” Jwoww said.

5. Jwoww is Currently Dating Zack Carpinello

Jwoww has moved on from 44-year-old Mathews to someone much younger. She has been dating 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello for several months, according to her Instagram page.

Carpinello apparently respects Jwoww’s time and responsibilities as a mother, posting a video of her sleeping on their way to date night.

“My alone time with Jenni doesn’t happen much,” Carpinello wrote. “So when it does, it’s very special, sacred, and I cherish every single second. …But usually, our alone time ends up like this.”