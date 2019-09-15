Kalani & Asuelu 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are featuring on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk 2, which airs Sunday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET on TLC. The popular spinoff follows several fan-favorite 90 Day couples as they view and discuss the newest episodes of the show from the comfort of their own homes.

This season of Pillow Talk will feature the following couples: Elizabeth and Andrei, Kalani and Asuelu, and Colt and his mother Debbie will be joining the cast this season, while Loren and Alexei, Annie and David, and Tarik and his brother Dean, who all featured on the first season of Pillow Talk, will be returning.

Kalani and Asuelu appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé; the couple is still together today and stronger than ever, and recently welcomed their second child to the world earlier this year. Here’s what you need to know about Kalani and Asuelu ahead of the Pillow Talk premiere:

The Couple Met While Kalani Was Vacationing in Samoa & Asuelu Took Kalani’s Virginity

Kalani and Asuelu met while on vacation in Samoa; Asuelu worked at the resort where Kalani was staying. Kalani, an Orange County native, was raised Mormon. According to E! Online, Kalani was taught to “save herself for marriage,” but lost her virginity to Asuelu while she was in Samoa. Kalani was 29 and Asuelu was 23 at the time.

After Kalani traveled back to America, she quickly realized she was pregnant with the couple’s first child and decided to apply for a K-1 visa to bring Asuelu to the U.S. Although Kalani’s family wasn’t supportive of the couple or their relationship at first, the two married and have been going strong since.

Kalani often posts pictures on her Instagram account of their little family, and the couple runs a YouTube channel where they keep fans updated on their lives. The channel is filled with videos of their children, tips and recipes on how to cook Samoan food, and a video of Asuelu doing a fire dance to celebrate reaching 200 thousand followers on Instagram.

The Couple Welcomed Their Son Kennedy to the World in May, 2019

Kalani and Asuelu welcomed their second child – a son named Kennedy – to the world earlier this year. The sweet baby boy made his arrival on Tuesday, May 7 at 9:11 a.m. in a “medicine-free birth,” following nearly 11 hours of labor, according to People. Kennedy’s birth was all captured in a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube.

“Our baby was worth the constractions,” Kalani wrote on Instagram, joking at the way Asuelu pronounces “contractions.” Kennedy is the couple’s second son; they also have an older son named Oliver, who is 15 months older than his little brother.

Kalani revealed in the description of the video that she had labored at home for seven and a half hours before heading to the hospital and continuing her labor for an additional two and a half hours.

Be sure to catch Kalani and Asuelu on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

