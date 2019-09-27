Kim Kardashian Posts Updated ‘Jesus Is King’ Tracklist

It looks like Jesus Is King is almost here. While the roll-out for Kanye West’s upcoming album has been messy, fans are still hopeful that they will get to hear the album before the weekend. West’s wife Kim Kardashian has compounded these hopes by tweeting out a revised, seemingly official tracklist.

The new tracklist has 10 tracks instead of the original 12, and several of the tracks have been switched around to reflect West’s recent changes. There are also several track titles that are new, so it is unclear whether they are different tracks or merely retitled versions of the same ones that appeared on the original. These changes are most notable with the album opener, “Up From the Ashes,” and the tracks “Follow God” and “L.A. Monster.”

Check out the original tracklist, followed by the revised version below.

ORIGINAL TRACKLIST

1. “Glade”

2. “Garden” featuring Ant Clemons

3. “Selah”

4. “God Is”

5. “Baptized”

6. “Sierra Canyon”

7. “Hands On”

8. “Wake the Dead”

9. “Water” featuring Ant Clemons & Ty Dolla $ign

10. “Through the Valley”

11. “Sunday”

12. “Sweet Jesus”

REVISED TRACKLIST

1. “Up From the Ashes”

2. “Follow God”

3. “On God”

4. “Water” featuring Ant Clemons & Ty Dolla $ign

5. “Sunday”

6. “L.A. Monster”

7. “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

8. “Use This Gospel”

9. “Hands On”

10. “Selah”

The only artists who have been confirmed to appear on Jesus Is King is Ty Dolla $ign and Ant Clemons. Clemons will contribute vocals to “Garden” and “Water,” and Ty Dolla $ign will appear on the latter. Both artists contributed to previous West albums, including The Life of Pablo and the aforementioned Ye.

The revised tracklist suggests that there will be additional guest features on the album. “New Body” was leaked along with several of the Yandhi tracks in late August, and it includes guest verses from Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. You can listen to the leaked version here. Minaj has been a longtime West collaborator, as she appeared on 2010’s “Monster” and provided the outro for 2018’s “Violent Crimes.”

During an episode of Queen Radio, Minaj talked about West and his spiritual journey. “I want to touch on, just briefly real quick, and I’m going to go,” she said on the air. “Because I felt the same exact way. Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or are aren’t spiritual as we are, and stuff like that. So we automatically go to the normal, ‘Oh, what up?’

“Then when you find people, because I just was with Kanye, and he told me he’s a born-again Christian now,” Minaj added. “Like my first instinct was, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ because I could see there’s a peace that he has now that just surpasses everything… a man needs a strong woman in his life, like whether that woman is praying or meditating or just supporting you or giving you those talks, people don’t understand how far that goes for men.”