Twitter Reacts to Delay of Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West has a history of confusing fans. He announced that his latest effort, Jesus Is King, would come out on Friday, September 27, but the release date has come and gone with no music. Because of the delay, and the rumors that lead up to its original release date, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.
Some fans used memes and gifs to sum up their disappointed feelings. “Can someone please explain why Kanye has to let his fans down every time there are hopes of his album dropping!!!,” wrote one exasperated user. Some were less kind with their words, and criticized the rapper for getting their hopes up. “I didn’t smile all day at work and pretend to happy while I deal with people I don’t like for you to not drop this f**king album Mr. West,” they tweeted. “You have disappointed me once again.”
Others felt that they should have known better, given West’s propensity for delaying albums and making last minute changes to a roll-out. “Spent a whole day really hoping #JesusIsKing would drop to bring some light into the weekend,” said an exasperated fan. “Instead I’m staring out into a ever darkening night spinning Saba hoping the rain stops.”
One fan said that they are used to West’s antics, and that fans should expect nothing less from the rapper. “I’m not even mad he didn’t drop Jesus Is King I’m Just use to it now,” he admitted. “Being a Ye fan you just got to be use to these false release dates.” Check out additional reactions below.
Then there were the fans who simply used the opportunity to poke fun at themselves. Memes relating to clowns, and gifs of people wearing clown masks, became a popular trend, as they summed up the feeling of being played with. Some of the clown-related memes even went as far as to reference Joker, the upcoming DC film starring Joaquin Phoenix.
The roll-out for Jesus Is King has been a complicated one. West announced the album under the title Yandhi, but the album went through several changes and delays before it was ultimately scrapped. It resurfaced in August 2019, when Kim Kardashian announced a proper release date and a tracklist that included twelve songs.