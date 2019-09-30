Has Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Leaked? Yes.

Kanye West has fans eagerly anticipating his new album Jesus Is King. The rapper and producer has held listening sessions at select cities throughout the weekend, where attendees were given an early preview of the album. It now appears that audio has leaked from the New York listening session, giving hardcore fans their first taste of what the album will sound like when it hits streaming services.

Check out the leaked audio from the Jesus Is King listening session below:

The leak lines up with the tracklist that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, tweeted out on Friday. These tracks include “Water,” and “New Body” which were previously leaked online in an unfinished or live form.

1. “Up From the Ashes”

2. “Follow God”

3. “On God”

4. “Water” featuring Ant Clemons & Ty Dolla $ign

5. “Sunday”

6. “L.A. Monster”

7. “New Body” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

8. “Use This Gospel”

9. “Hands On”

10. “Selah”

West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Listening Session In NYC Has Leaked Online

Jesus Is King has been promoted as West’s “gospel album,” a tag he previously applied to his 2016 opus The Life of Pablo. The tag seems especially apt, given the sermon-esque elements heard throughout the leak, as well as the extensive use of choirs and church organs. West can be heard briefly introducing each track, and engaging in small talk with the crowd. The leak also confirms artists who were previously teased as features, including rap duo Clipse and R&B crooner Ty Dolla $ign.

Based on the testimony of attendees at the Detroit listening session, the leak seems to follow a similar format. “He didn’t do a lot of talking during the event,” Mark Cavitt told Complex. “He did a short intro so people knew what to expect, and then he introduced each song so people knew the names and and features. Nothing specific about when the album would drop.”

Fans Are Still Waiting on West to Release the Official Version on Streaming Platforms

Other attendees touched on the themes of the album, and how West goes in-depth regarding his religion and his spiritual conflicts. “The entire album was not strictly about Jesus, but it was an ongoing theme throughout,” said Danielle Bennett. “Some songs focus more on spirituality and religion, and some were more lighthearted and geared toward a wider audience,” Bennett added. “Some tracks had a more classic Kanye feel, and some had a Sunday Service feel.”

The leak also confirms Bennett’s report that Jesus Is King has no explicit lyrics throughout its ten tracks. “I don’t remember there being any vulgar lyrics, which is definitely a first for him,” she recalled. “I think the entire album really represents this transition he’s gone through from being angry and struggling with his mental health to finding God and becoming a new person.”