Has Kanye West Changed ‘Jesus Is King’ Release Date?

Kanye West is up to something. While his upcoming album was scheduled for release on Friday, September 27, there are rumors that it might be delayed. To make matters even more confusing, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, appears to contradict these rumors, and suggest that the album is coming out on schedule. So is the album delayed? Will Jesus Is King come out on Friday like originally planned?

Variety reports that the album will be delayed indefinitely, which was echoed by New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli. “It’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that Jesus Is King is not coming on Friday,” he tweeted. “Despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen……..” While both outlets suggest that there is a delay, both are quick to admit that they are unsure, and that the album could indeed land on its scheduled release date.

Neither West nor his G.O.O.D Music affiliates has addressed the rumors of a delay. In fact, the only person from the rapper’s inner circle to speak out has been his wife, Kim Kardashian. Despite the rumored delay, Kardashian retweeted a message that read, “2 more days – Jesus Is King.” While the identity of the Twitter user is unknown, many have been quick to point out that West follows the account. Furthermore, Kardashian has been the one who has spearheaded the Jesus Is King rollout. She announced the album on social media, and posted the alleged tracklist, which you can check out here.

It’s fair to assume that Kardashian has much more insight into the album than anyone else so there is still a good chance that fans will wake up to find Jesus Is King available on Friday. West recently confirmed that the album would be arriving before the end of the month, and he’s changed his personal website to reflect that.

West is no stranger to album delays, having experienced similar problems with 2018’s Ye and the scrapped Yandhi. The latter was originally set for release last September, but it was delayed indefinitely and eventually shelved due to internet leaks. That said, West has always been the one to make the announcement, rather than having it materializing as a rumor.

So Is Jesus Is King coming out on Friday? It’s difficult to say. On one hand, the reports about its delay are no promising. On the other hand, West has not confirmed these reports, and Kardashian appears to be ignoring them.

Their actions are the most important, given their role in the album’s release. Given the uncertain nature of the album, we will continue to provide live coverage and updates on the release time and whether or not the delay proves to be true.