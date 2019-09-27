How to Stream & Download Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West announced that a studio album will be released tonight. That said, the album has been delayed, and is not yet available on streaming services. We will provide real-time updates on the album as details are made public. Jesus Is King will be West’s first album since 2018’s Ye, and was preceded by several snippets and song leaks.

Jesus Is King was originally set for release at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (September 26) or midnight ET on Friday (September 27) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will (eventually) be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them.

Apple Music

Once Jesus Is King is released, it will be available to stream on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, West’s Jesus Is King will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Whenever West decides to release Jesus Is King, it will be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

The roll-out for Jesus Is King has been one of the most tumultuous of West’s career. The album was pitched as a sequel to his 2013 album Yeezus, and was originally titled Yandhi. West announced that it would come out in September 2018, but he delayed it due to it not being complete. Several high-profile leaks derailed the album, however, and West decided to shelve it completely.

Jesus Is King is said to have a stronger gospel influence than Yandhi. Kim Kardashian announced the album on August 29. She included the album title, the release date, and the tracklist, which includes twelve songs and no listed features. Check out the complete tracklist below:

1. Glade

2. Garden

3. Selah

4. God Is…

5. Baptized

6. Sierra Canyon

7. Hands On

8. Wake the Dead

9. Water

10. Through the Valley

11. Sunday

12. Sweet Jesus

Due to the songs that West previewed, we know that Ty Dolla $ign and Ant Clemons will appear on the album. Ty will feature on “Water,” while Clemons will contribute vocals to “Garden” and “Water.” Both artists have contributed to previous West albums, including The Life of Pablo and the aforementioned Ye.