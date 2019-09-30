Kanye West’s Sunday Service ‘Exploited’ Attendees Reveals Rapper T.I.

Kanye West recently had his Sunday Service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, GA.

The megachurch, minutes from the city of Atlanta apparently was not a preferred destination for rapper, T.I.”I cut my fellowshiping short at Magic City to get 45 minutes of sleep to drive by here and be accosted and basically exploited,” T.I. told Killer Mike on his ExpediTIously podcast.

“As soon as I sat down—mind you, I’m telling you they had already raised the offering. [The pastor] had already raised the offering—when we sat down there was a whole new agenda… It’s like they rung the red bell at the Player’s Club… You ain’t [about to] run no game on me. I will not be extorted.”

T.I. posted a picture of he and his wife attending the service on Instagram and the two did not look happy.

Reverend Jamal Bryant, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where West’s Sunday Service was held, posted a response of his own on Instagram to T.I. He also offered a plea for T.I. to visit his church.

“As black men I hope we can come together ‘expeditiously’ to find common ground to build,” Bryant wrote in the Instagram caption.

“I want to invite both of you to come and give church another chance. I promise you I’m more interested in your life than your life savings!” T.I. responded that he has nothing but “love and respect” for the Pastor, and is open to reconnecting somewhere down the road.”

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Kanye West recently stated that he will not make rap music anymore. Going forward, West has vowed to only make gospel music moving forward.

According to Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber, West told attendees at his listening party for his album, “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience,” over the weekend in Chicago.

Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music. Only Gospel from here on out. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 29, 2019

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West told “The View” that Kanye West’s new album was instrumental in West becoming a Christian. “Kanye started this to really heal himself,” she said.

“And it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family,” she said earlier this month. “He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

“He’s geting more and more Orthodox in his message,” Reverend DeForest BusterSoaries, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset said on a recent Instagram TV post.