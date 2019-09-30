Kanye West’s Sunday Service Gets Shocking Critique from Prominent Pastor

Kanye West is trending!

West recently stated that he will not make rap music anymore. Going forward, West has vowed to only make gospel music moving forward.

According to Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber, West told attendees at his listening party for his album, “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience,” over the weekend in Chicago.

Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music. Only Gospel from here on out. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 29, 2019

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West told “The View” that Kanye West’s new album was instrumental in West becoming a Christian. “Kanye started this to really heal himself,” she said.

“And it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family,” she said earlier this month. “He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

So what do we make of Kanye West and his Sunday Service?

We’ve got Reverend DeForest Buster Soaries on line 1. Soaries is the Senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey

“He’s geting more and more Orthodox in his message,” Soaries said on a recent Instagram TV post.

“Kanye is. This is a prayer. It started out just as music and it’s evolving into a real Orthodox message with an unorthodox format. And that’s the chuch. That’s how the church started. The Church started with people bringing an orthodox message in unorthodox formats. And this whole idea of taking hip hop music and putting Christian lyrics on it? That’s what the hymns are. Some of the hymns old hymns in the hymn book, they are literally bar songs from Europe that uses secular sounds where Christian writers put Christian lyrics on top of secular music. Gospel music is the same way. If you take away the words for some gospel songs? You can’t tell if they’re gospel or R&B. John P. Kee has licks and chords that sound just like James Brown.”

Reverend Soaries is the former Secretary of State of New Jersey and former chairman of the federal Election Assistance Commission, Soaries has had his hand in the music and entertainment business as a music producer and runs his DFree financial literacy program.

Soaries has also produced albums for top gospel music performers like Fred Hammond. From that experience he sees a connection.

“I did a radio interview where the interviewer was very critical of Kanye,” he said.