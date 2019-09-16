Kate Flannery from The Office Joins DWTS

Kate Flannery, star of the critically-acclaimed American comedy The Office, has joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars for its 28th season. The actress is currently performing with Emmy-winner Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act “Two Lost Souls,” which has toured over 40 cities in the past four years, according to Parade.

Flannery played office lush Meredith Palmer on The Office, and, according to Entertainment Weekly, fans can expect to see a bit of Meredith shining through during her performances on DWTS.

“I’m having so much fun during rehearsals and there’s definitely a lot of Meredith that’s been showing up,” Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the beloved sitcom, told EW. “I don’t think either one of us could have anticipated the amount of work that competing on this show requires. It’s a lot!”

Flannery Says Her Biggest Competition on the Show is Herself & Angela From The Office Will Be Cheering Her On

Flannery told EW that her biggest competition on the show is herself, despite the other celebs she is competing against. “My biggest competition on the show is me. I’m keeping my eyes on my own paper. I think everyone has a little bit of magic in them. I was so excited to chat with Maureen McCormick [Marcia on The Brady Bunch] tonight, who also did Dancing with the Stars. I had some questions for her, because it’s really this whole thing. It’s totally different to dancing and moving at a party.”

Although she wouldn’t reveal to the publication who her dancing partner is, she did drop a few names of famous friends who will be in the audience cheering her on.

“Angela Kinsey, who was on The Office with me will be at the first show. And Jane Lynch is coming, too.” Kinsey played Angela Martin alongside Flannery on The Office, while Jane Lynch is best known for her role as Sue Sylvester on the hit musical comedy Glee.

She Has Been Documenting Her Experiences Training for DWTS on Instagram

The sitcom star has been documenting her experience while training for DWTS on her Instagram account, and she hasn’t held back. Although the rehearsals have been difficult, she says she is working hard to be the best dancer she can be and hopes to make it far in the competition, if not win.

“Week 2 day 3 @dancingabc #dwts I’m sweating so much I’m red in the face. (That usually only happens when I’m drinking),” she joked on a recent video. “Working up a sweat is like a time machine. I haven’t felt this soggy since 1989.”

Other videos and photos show Flannery practicing in the studio, talking about her costume fittings and preparing for her big debut. She says the process has been “insane and magical” and she has been tired and sore, but she is excited for the premiere of the show and has been encouraging fans to watch the competition and vote for her performances.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars, which airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

