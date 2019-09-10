Do Katie Morton & Chris Bukowski Get Engaged on BIP?

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski started their Bachelor In Paradise run as friends, but their romance has blossomed over the course of the season. Each have had to contend with drama on the side, but the feelings they have for one another have kept them close. Do Katie and Chris get engaged? Do they choose to take the next step in their relationship during the BIP finale?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski on the season 6 finale of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, Katie and Chris do get engaged. During the finale, host Chris Harrison will explain to them that the couples who plan to continue dating after the show should accept an overnight Fantasy Suite-date invitation. Unlike some of their peers, Katie and Chris accept the overnight date, and they get to know each other even better. Chris then proposes to Katie during the finale, and she accepts. They are one of three couples to get engaged during season 6, joining Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, as well as Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

Katie and Chris have had a slow-building romance throughout the season. After Kate decided that she wasn’t interested in Wills Reid, she felt guilty and became emotional. Chris then pulled her aside and comforted her in her time of need. He assured her that she was no monster, and in that moment, Katie discovered that she reciprocated his romantic feelings.

Katie & Chris Get Engaged During the Season 6 Finale

“This is where I want to be. I want to be here and I want to be here with you,” Chris told her. “My favorite part of the day is always talking to you. Our conversations are effortless and it’s easy for me to be open with you.”

“I’m not here to waste my time or anyone’s time,” Chris added. “I came here to do this for a reason, to invest my time in [someone] fully, and right now, I feel like that’s with you. I want it to be with you.” Since their pivotal exchange, Katie and Chris have been inseparable. During the August 13 episode, Chris said that he could see himself settling down with Katie for good.

Katie Admits That They Things Have Been ‘Difficult’ with Chris During the ‘BIP’ Reunion

“I’m here to find someone and I’m 100 percent pursuing Katie and there’s no one else here I’d really want to invest any time in,” he gushed. “The only thing I hope for tonight is that I get a rose from Katie, and I’m extremely excited about that, because I don’t want a rose from anyone else and I think we’re at a spot where we have an understanding with each other and really want to take that next step in our relationship.”

Despite their storybook romance, Katie and Chris run into some trouble during the reunion. Katie appeared onstage without wearing her engagement ring, and she promptly admits that things have been “difficult” between her and Chris. The latter promised to do better, however, and by the end of the reunion, Katie feels comfortable enough to put her engagement ring back on.