Keith & Iris, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have captivated fans with their strong chemistry on the show since they first met and tied the knot at the alter.

Although the couple appears to be head-over-heels for each other and a perfect match, they have run into some issues along the way to their happily ever after, specifically regarding Iris’ virginity and their sex life (or lack thereof).

So are Keith and Iris still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to tell (we won’t know for sure until after tonight’s Decision Day finale episode), we’ve got some thoughts and ideas on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Keith and Iris:

Keith Has Struggled With Iris Being a Virgin Since The Two First Married Earlier This Season

Keith found out that his wife was a virgin after they already tied the knot, and he has been struggling with it since. He has tried to be supportive and understanding, but as somebody who is more sexually experienced, Keith has found it hard to deal with Iris, who is a lot more reserved about sex and has been struggling to ease into being intimate with him. The experts have given Keith and Iris “homework” to help work on Iris’ reservations about sex, but Keith didn’t feel like Iris was really making an effort to open up to him (as shown in the clip above).

Iris has admitted in the past that religion is a very important part of her life, which is why she has decided to remain a virgin until married. And now that she’s married, she still isn’t sure if she is ready to give up her virginity, to Keith’s dismay. However, Keith is also concerned about being the person to take her virginity; he is worried about taking something so important from Iris in case things don’t work out between them, so he is clearly having doubts about where there relationship is going on top of his frustration with her sexual inexperience.

Keith & Iris Are Difficult to Judge, But We Think They Have a Shot at Staying Together

Keith and Iris have been the hardest couple to predict this season. Despite the (somewhat expected) issues that came with essentially marrying a stranger, Iris and Keith share a strong physical connection and have a lot in common. They appear to be relatively happy together, despite their issues with Iris’ virginity. Although they have plenty of obstacles to overcome before reaching their own happily ever after, we think they have a really good shot at making things work in the end.

Although both stars’ social media pages are private, Iris’ Instagram page has a diamond ring emoji in the bio, so we also have a feeling the couple might still together today. Fans will just have to catch the finale episode tonight to see how everything plays out for the two.

What do you think about Keith and Iris’ relationship? Do you think they will stick it out and try to make things work on Decision Day, or call it quits and move on? Let us know in the poll below, and tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the season 9 finale of Married at First Sight on Lifetime. In the meantime, you can read up on spoilers for tonight’s Decision Day episode here.

