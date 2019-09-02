Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller finally tied the knot, according to E!. The two reportedly wed over Labor Day Weekend 2019 in Hawaii in a small and intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

The 26-year-old model and the 32-year-old actor have been dating since 2013 after they met at an after-party for the Grammy Awards, E! reported. The two have been inseparable ever since.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Keleigh is the Youngest of Six Children

Keleigh Rand Sperry was born on October 16, 1992, in Orange County, California, according to her bio. Her parents, Rand and Rosemary Sperry had six children, of which Keleigh is the youngest.

According to an Instagram post, Rand and Rosemary celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in September 2018, and all of their children were in attendance. After six marriages and several grandchildren, the Sperry party ballooned from 8 people to 21.

2. Keleigh is and Actress and Model

According to IMDb, Keleigh is an actress, known for playing the role of Bliss in the 2017 short “Dance.” In addition, she hosted “E! Live from the Red Carpet” for the 2015 Academy Awards.

In addition to a little work on-screen, Keleigh works as a model with the agency LA Models. The beautiful brunette who stands tall at 5 feet 7 inches signed with LA Models in 2017, according to her Instagram page.

While Keleigh does not have the same star power as her husband, she certainly has some famous friends. She can be seen with stars like Nina Dobrev and Taylor Hill on her Instagram page.

3. Keleigh is an Ambassador for Clean Water and Wells in Uganda

“Excited to be the first woman ambassador and advisor to prime minister of Uganda with @thewellsoflife, to implement clean water sourcing and sanitizing,” Sperry wrote on Instagram. “If not us, who.”

According to her Instagram, Keleigh works with Wells of Life, a nonprofit organization that fights to provide access to clean, sustainable drinking water for the communities of Uganda. Keleigh and her father, Rand Sperry, got involved in hopes of changing the cycle of poverty for the people of Uganda.

In one of her posts, Keleigh informed her followers that most Ugandan people don’t make it past the age of 20 due to water and sanitization illnesses, and every 21 seconds someone dies as a result. She urged anyone interested in getting involved to contact her.

4. Miles Proposed While the Two Were on an African Safari

“These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!” Keleigh’s sister Christie Sperry York wrote on Instagram. “Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate.”

According to E!, for his proposal, Miles led Keleigh to a tree, to which he had tied a rose and a note reading: “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.”

Christie was the first person to break the news of her little sister’s engagement, but confirmation came soon after with Keleigh posting her own picture with the caption “Africa ❤️💍.”

Unfortunately, Miles did not share news of the engagement on Instagram. He is not a user. According to Bustle, he refuses to register on the social media platform. However, fans can breathe easy, as there is a handful of sweet snaps of Teller on Keleigh’s page.

“I don’t do Instagram,” Teller told Bustle in 2016. “People are on their phones too much. I’ve been told that having an Instagram account will help me book more roles, get more endorsement deals. It makes you more of a brand. But I’m not interested. I want to build my fan base through movies and movies alone.”

5. Keleigh and Miles Tied the Knot in Hawaii

The bride-to-be celebrated her “BachTELLERette” party with friends and family on May 5, 2019, then her bridal shower on July 28, 2019, before saying “I do” to Teller.

On August 31, 2019, Keleigh’s sister Christie posted a photo of her girls on Instagram, saying that the flower girls had arrived.

According to E!, the two planned a “small and intimate” wedding and officially tied the knot in Hawaii on September 1, 2019. Keleigh told E! that, while they wanted an intimate wedding, nothing is ever small with a big family like hers.