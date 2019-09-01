Jared Black was Driving Kevin Hart’s Vehicle in Malibu Crash

A nasty car crash took place in Malibu involving Kevin Hart and two other passengers on early Sunday morning, and after seeing the pictures of the damage, it appears that it’s a miracle that everyone survived. While Hart was in the passenger side of the vehicle, and a female passenger, identified by police as Rebecca Broxterman, 31, sat in the backseat, his Plymouth Barracuda, which tumbled off Mulholland Highway, was being driven by Jared Black, 28.

In the crash video obtained by TMZ, Hart’s car plummeted 10 feet deep into a gully off the windy road on the Los Angeles coast. The vehicle smashed into the wooden fence off the highway, and the entire roof was crushed. While Hart and Black were taken to the hospital for what cops described as “major back injuries,” Broxterman, who is Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko’s personal trainer, survived without any noticeable injuries.

BUZZ BITES: @KevinHart4real Car Crash! Police have confirmed Kevin was not driving at the time of the accident. There were 2 other people were in the car. Kevin and the driver both suffered "major back injuries." The third person did not require hospital treatment. pic.twitter.com/8cGHZHgv3y — BUZZ (@Buzz_Access) September 1, 2019

California Highway Police confirmed that Black was not under the influence, and had not been drinking. Hart was the first to emerge from the vehicle, and was picked up by a member of his security team before being taken to the hospital. In the police report, Hart “left the scene to his nearby by residence to get medical attention.” Black was taken to UCLA Westwood hospital, while Hart sought treatment at Northridge Hospital. Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

The police report described the accident on September 1, “at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from the southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”

The vintage car involved in the accident, was a 40th birthday present the actor bought for himself in July. Hours before the accident, the comedian posted a since deleted video on his Instagram stories of himself in the vintage vehicle, burning out the rubbers on the tires. The person filming Hart could be heard saying, “Cool out,” because of the screeching noise becoming too loud.

Earlier on Saturday, Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, shared videos on her Instagram story of the Jumanji star playing with their children. Married since 2016, the couple share son, Kenzo, 21 months. The actor is also a father to son Kendriz, 11, and daughter, Heaven, 14, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Twitter Reactions to the News of Hart’s Car Crash

Quickly after photos and videos of the accident were released online, fans took to Twitter to send their well-wishes to the comedian and pray for his quick recovery.

Sending out some prayers to my guy @KevinHart4real who was seriously injured in a car accident this morning. I hope you pull through, man. You’re an icon, a legend, a friend. Get well soon, man. 💯❤️ — ⚽️Taylor Vonfeldt⚽️ (@therealskicast) September 1, 2019

@KevinHart4real I hope You are healing. Sorry to read you were in an accident. I hope it's not bad & You just have some bombs & bruises. Cant wait to see you to know Your fine or Okay. — Sheryl E. Linsley (@e_linsley) September 1, 2019

Just read that @KevinHart4real was involved in a car accident and suffered major injuries… praying one of the best from Philly will be okay — John Shorten (@John_Shorten810) September 1, 2019

