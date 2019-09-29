Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Charged In Boat Crash Accident

Linda O’ Leary, wife of Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary, has been charged with “careless operation of a vessel” after their involvement in a fatal boat crash last month. Linda was reportedly driving the boat when it collided with another vessel in Ontario, Canada. A 64 year-old Floridian man died instantly, while a 48 year-old Canadian woman died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Linda has been ordered to appear in court on October 29, but her attorney Brian Greenspan told MSN.com that he will send a representative in her place. “It’s our position that Mrs. O’Leary, who is a cautious and experienced boater came into contact with a boat that simply couldn’t be seen,” Greenspan reasoned. “The other boat was sitting in a dark spot on a lake, no cottage lights nearby, no moon.”

Linda O’Leary Could Face Up to 18 Months In Prison Or a $1 Million Fine

The attorney went on to state that the other boat did not have navigation lights on, despite it being a dark night. Police charged the driver of the other boat, Richard Roh, for “failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.” Furthermore, Linda was given a DUI test at the scene, and she passed the test with flying colors.

OPP media relations coordinator Carolle Dionne has said that the maximum penalty Linda faces is 18 months imprisonment or a $1 million fine. Greenspan has openly opposed her claim, and declared that the fine should be much lower. “They are absolutely wrong. That applies to ocean going vessels,” he explained. “The pleasure craft provision is a maximum $10,000 fine.”

She Was Driving the Boat That Resulted In the Death of 2 Passengers

Kevin O’Leary, who will be on the season premiere on Shark Tank, issued a statement on the boat accident. “On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene,” he wrote. “I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

“Out of respect for the victims families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time,” he added. “My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”

Kevin O’Leary Says His Prayers Go Out to the Families of the Victims

Greenspan has been adamant that any rumors about Kevin O’Leary operating the boat are unfounded. “Unequivocally, clearly, without any risk of contradiction he was not the driver,” the attorney stated. “He was a passenger.”

Linda is the vice president of marketing for O’Leary Wines, according to her Twitter bio. She is also a board member of the National Ballet of Canada. She and Kevin O’Leary have been married since 1990, though they did take have a brief separation in 2011. They reconciled two years later. “In a successful growing business, it eats your time alive,” O’Leary said during an Inc. interview. “Then later in life, you can provide for your family things that many others can’t have. But because you sacrificed, you’re then given the reward of freedom.”