Kim Kardashian as a Lawyer: Is She Still Studying Law School?

Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate, but that hasn’t kept her from taking her studies seriously. This past Labor Day, the reality star spent her day studying for the bar exam, which she plans on taking in 2022. She posted to her IG stories, “While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today.” Kim is currently finishing up her first year of a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

How does she plan on becoming a lawyer without going to law school? According to The Washington Post, California does not require a law degree as a prerequisite for taking the bar exam. Instead, people hoping to become lawyers are able to apprentice with a practicing lawyer for a “designated amount of time each week” to qualify for the exam.

CNBC writes, “Kardashian West is participating in the California Law Office or Judge’s Chamber Program, which requires applicants to complete a form giving ‘Notice of Intent to Study in a Law Office or Judge’s Chambers’ and pay an initial fee of $158, as well as additional paperwork and $105 fees to be submitted every six months throughout the program.”

Kim has been working 18 hours a week since July, and she plans to continue the grueling work under the mentorship of lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of #cut50.

Speaking about what’s driven her to follow this passion, Kardashian recently told Vogue, “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society… I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kardashian has received pushback from a number of fans and critics, some of whom have warned her to ‘stay in her lane’. She recently posted on Instagram, “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone [who’s] state allows it.”

She continued, “You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in ‘reading the law’, which is an in-office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, famously served as OJ Simpson’s defense team during his trial. She has said that her passion also grew as a result of her time with CNN commentator advocate Van Jones’ attempts to “shrink the incarceration industry.”