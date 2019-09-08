Kim Kardashian as a Lawyer: Is She Still Studying Law School?

Kim Kardashian as a Lawyer: Is She Still Studying Law School?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kim Kardashian net worth

Getty

Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate, but that hasn’t kept her from taking her studies seriously. This past Labor Day, the reality star spent her day studying for the bar exam, which she plans on taking in 2022. She posted to her IG stories, “While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today.” Kim is currently finishing up her first year of a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

How does she plan on becoming a lawyer without going to law school? According to The Washington Post, California does not require a law degree as a prerequisite for taking the bar exam. Instead, people hoping to become lawyers are able to apprentice with a practicing lawyer for a “designated amount of time each week” to qualify for the exam.

CNBC writes, “Kardashian West is participating in the California Law Office or Judge’s Chamber Program, which requires applicants to complete a form giving ‘Notice of Intent to Study in a Law Office or Judge’s Chambers’ and pay an initial fee of $158, as well as additional paperwork and $105 fees to be submitted every six months throughout the program.”

Kim has been working 18 hours a week since July, and she plans to continue the grueling work under the mentorship of lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of #cut50.

View this post on Instagram

Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Speaking about what’s driven her to follow this passion, Kardashian recently told Vogue, “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society… I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kardashian has received pushback from a number of fans and critics, some of whom have warned her to ‘stay in her lane’. She recently posted on Instagram, “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone [who’s] state allows it.”

She continued, “You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in ‘reading the law’, which is an in-office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, famously served as OJ Simpson’s defense team during his trial. She has said that her passion also grew as a result of her time with CNN commentator advocate Van Jones’ attempts to “shrink the incarceration industry.”

Read More
, ,