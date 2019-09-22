Did Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke Ever Date in Real Life?

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are both nominated for 2019 Emmys because of their leading roles on the final season of Game of Thrones. Harington is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Clarke is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. They’re close friends in real life, but did they ever date? Are they dating now? (Note: There are minor spoilers in this article for the last two seasons of Game of Thrones, plus a spoiler about a character death earlier in the series.)

Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke Are Good Friends, But They’re Not Dating

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are good friends, but they’ve never dated and they’re not dating now. Near the end of the series, their characters did end up starting a romantic relationship and the two had to kiss on screen. Harington jokingly gagged about the idea of having to kiss his friend.

At about 13:40 into the video below, Harington gags after kissing Clarke for the filming and Clarke laughs in response.

Harington told The Daily Mirror: “Emilia and I had been best friends over a seven-year period and by the time we had to kiss, it seemed really odd. Emilia, Rose, and I are good friends, so even though you’re actors and it’s your job, there’s an element of weirdness when the three of us are having dinner and we had a kissing scene that day.”

Clarke told Variety that Harington would pretend to retch and they’d both start laughing about the awkward kissing scenes.

Harington Is Married to Rose Leslie, Who Played Ygritte on ‘Game of Thrones’

In real life, Kit Harington is married to Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on Game of Thrones, Jon Snow’s previous love interest before her character died in a heartbreaking scene. Fans absolutely love knowing that Ygritte and Jon found their happy ending in real life. And Harington and Leslie are absolutely adorable together.

Harington and Rose started dating in 2012 but kept it a secret until they finally went public in 2016. They got engaged in 2017. Harington told the Late Late Show that he was incredibly happy to have moved in with his best friend. When Rose moved into his house, Harington said he told her that she could make any changes she wanted, because the home was now just as much hers as it was his.

Then in June 2018, the two were married in a ceremony in Scotland, People shared. They were married at the Kirkton of Rayne church in a ceremony attended by many of their co-stars. Then they enjoyed a reception at the Wardhill Castle, which Leslie’s family owns.

Today, Harington says that his most important job is still to come, Harper’s Bazaar shared. He hopes to be a father one day soon.

Clarke is a big fan of Harington and Leslie’s relationship. She once told Entertainment Tonight about Harington and Leslie:

My goodness! You know, we like to spread the love on our show. It’s a beautiful thing. She’s one of my best friends, so it’s good.

In fact, Leslie and Clarke just went on a girls’ trip to India in late August.

So no, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have never dated in real life and they aren’t dating now. Many agree that Harington’s best chemistry on Game of Thrones was with Rose Leslie when their characters were together. Harington has said that he was falling in love with Leslie in real life while he was portraying his character falling in love with her too.

