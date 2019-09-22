Kit Harington Rehab Update: How Are Kit & Rose Leslie Doing?

Kit Harington entered rehab to deal with the stress of HBO’s Game of Thrones ending back in the late spring. But he’s been doing wonderfully ever since, and he and his wife Rose Leslie are very happy. Read on for more details.

He Entered Rehab for Exhaustion after ‘Game of Thrones’ Ended

When Game of Thrones ended, the finality was very tough on Kit Harington. So tough that he ended up being admitted to rehab for stress, exhaustion and alcohol, TMZ reported. Page Six reported that the ending had hit him really hard and he needed the support. His wife, Rose Leslie, was very supportive of her husband.

You can see how tough the ending was for him in this reaction scene:

Emilia Clarke had said that she wanted Harington to read the finale early before they read it during the table reading. He didn’t, so his reaction above is the genuine first time that he read what was happening.

Harington had struggled before with the show and his character. He told Variety that the scenes where Jon Snow was killed were his “darkest period.” All that attention was tough for him. He said: “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon — even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon.”

On the last day of shooting for the show, he said that taking off his costume felt like “my skin was being peeled away.”

His Rep Said It Was a Wellness Clinic, Not Rehab, & He Didn’t Have Alcohol Issues

Interestingly, Harington’s rep later told TMZ that it was a wellness retreat and not rehab. The rep told TMZ that Kit “has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Later, Daily Maily reported that Harington had quit drinking entirely before entering the wellness facility. While he was shooting for an SNL episode that aired in April, he didn’t drink any alcohol. He didn’t even have alcohol during the after party. But, the source said, he was still one of the nicest hosts they had worked with.

Harington & Leslie Are Not Breaking Up

In September, rumors started circulating that Harington and Leslie were breaking up. These rumors are not true. Gossip Cop reached out to Harington’s spokesman, who said the two are “are very much happily married.” Any rumors that the stress of rehab was causing a split were untrue.

The couple’s very happy and Harington has even made some statements about how, if they have children one day, their children will be able to see them fall in love on TV. The two met on Game of Thrones and the rest was history.

Now He’s Joining Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Things are going great for Harington now. It was recently announced that Harington is going to star in Marvel’s The Eternals, Time reported. He will be joining Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjani, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, and Richard Madden. Harington is playing a non-Eternal, possibly the villain of the movie. That would be a big change for Harington. His recent SNL hosting stint showed that he has a lot of acting range, so he will likely do wonderfully in the role.

