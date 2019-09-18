WATCH: Kodi Lee’s America’s Got Talent Finals Performance (Video)

Kodi Lee’s America’s Got Talent season 14 finals performance blew the audience and judges away and captured the hearts of the viewers watching at home all over again. The pianist and singer performed “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings.

Before it was time for him to perform, Kodi was introduced by a sentimental video package highlighting his story and experience in the competition. Then Lee, who is blind and autistic, was escorted to his seat at the piano by his mother, Tina, who has been by his side supporting him throughout the competition.

She left him sitting alone on the stage at his piano, with a simple lighted backdrop behind him, but he immediately settled in and looked completely at home and ready to wow his audience. From the moment he started singing, the audience went silent, taking in his pure talent, but they rose to thunderous applause once the performance was through. He received a standing ovation from the audience, who chanted his name, and the judges wiped their tears as they stood to applaud him, too.

After his performance, Howie Mandel said he predicts that Lee will be the one to take home the season 14 title and the show’s $1 million prize. Gabrielle Union, who gave Kodi Lee her golden buzzer after his audition performance, said that he has changed the world and that everyone would be “lost without” Kodi Lee.

The judges concluded their feedback, and Lee was met once again by the audience chanting his name. He jumped up and down joyfully on the stage while the continued their cheering.

Earlier in the competition, Kodi’s mom Tina reflected on the impact music has had on Kodi’s life. She said: “He has all these talents, but he has trouble communicating. He used to tantrum like 30 times a day. After he started performing, he got it. It really helped us to get his autism under control. He wants to be an entertainer.” Fans of the show can see in each of Kodi’s performances that he is an entertainer and is meant to have a career in music long past the America’s Got Talent competition.

The ‘AGT’ Judges Reiterated on Twitter that Kodi Lee Deserves to Win the Competition

AGT and the judges were full of support for Lee on Twitter after his inspirational performance. AGT tweeted “@Kodileerocks is a gift to the world!” and “We would be lost without @kodileerocksin our lives! #AGTFinale.” Howie Mandel wrote “HECK YEAH! You’re worth much more than a million bucks, @Kodileerocks. #AGT.”

You change the world every time you take the stage @Kodileerocks ❤️ America – please make sure to VOTE #AGT pic.twitter.com/xAqIIwSfbD — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 18, 2019

Gabrielle Union gave Kodi her vote of confidence, too, sharing his performance on Twitter and writing “You change the world every time you take the stage @Kodileerocks America – please make sure to VOTE #AGT.”

Tune in to the season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent, Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on NBC.