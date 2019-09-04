WATCH: Kodi Lee’s AGT Semi-Finals Performance

Kodi Lee is a front-runner on America’s Got Talent 2019 and tonight, he delivered a touching performance on the semifinals. Lee performed the song “You Are The Reason” By Calum Scott and received rave reviews.

After Kodi Lee’s performance, the audience started to chant his name and everyone was on their feet. The judges, along with guest judge Sean Hayes, all applauded him on a stellar performance. Gabrielle Union told him that “You just keep changing the world.” She said that she is grateful to be in his “orbit”. Union gave Lee her golden buzzer this season.

Judge Simon Cowell said that Lee is one of the most special and talented contestants, as he always puts his own original spin on his performances. He said that the performance took his breath away. Hayes said he couldn’t believe how lucky he was to be able to experience Lee in person. Judge Howie Mandel said, “Kodi, you are magic.”

Kodi Lee is a blind, autistic savant with an amazing musical talent. He is often accompanied by his mom Tina, who has said on the show that Lee hopes to raise awareness for autism through performing. Lee often sings and plays the piano for his act, but Tina told Hollywood Life that he can play other instruments as well. She revealed, “He can drum and play harmonica and he can play the guitar laying down. He can really play any of those.”

Tina also admitted that she was worried for her son, prior to his performance, because she didn’t know how America would respond to him. Tina said, “I got an overwhelming feeling of worry at first because I wasn’t sure what the world would be to him but the world has been amazing. They don’t rush him and everyone notices him and they will touch me and will ask me if they can hug him or talk to him or take a picture. It is amazing the way that people are behaving and interviewing. People are being considerate. It’s impressive and amazing and I am shocked how people are approaching him.”