Is Kohl’s Open on Labor Day, Monday 2019? See Hours, Deals & Sales

If you were hoping to get some shopping done on Labor Day 2019, you’re in luck. Kohl’s is open and operating under its regular Monday hours. Plus, there are some great Labor Day deals and sales.

Sometimes you need an extra day in the week to get things done. If you need to check out some of the latest fall fashions, Kohl’s is the place to do it on your three-day weekend. It’s the perfect time of year to shop for jeans, home furnishings, men’s wear and more, with Kohl’s offering huge sales in each category. Plus, we’ve also got you covered with Kohl’s coupons.

The store is operating under its normal Monday business hours, which is typically 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Labor Day sales last all weekend, and you have an extra week to use Kohl’s Cash earned on Labor Day.

Kohl’s Labor Day sales include online purchases too, if you’d rather stay at home and shop on your day off.

Whether your kids need some back-to-school shopping treats or it’s time to treat yourself, head over to Kohl’s for some great deals.

Kohl’s jean sale is its biggest sale of the season, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Kohl’s is also offering huge savings on home products like furniture and mattresses, and on bed and bath for its White Sale. And men receive end-of-season deals through September 10.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kohl’s Is Open On Labor Day 2019

Kohl’s is open on Labor Day and operating under its regular business hours. Kohl’s Monday hours are typically 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

That leaves plenty of time to relax, spend time with your friends or family, enjoy the last long weekend of summer, and stock up on fall fashions.

Kohl’s has some great deals and sales for Labor Day, and they aren’t just in the store. You can take advantage of Kohl’s Labor Day sale from the comfort of your own home.

Kohl’s Is Having a Labor Day Sale

Celebrate redeem times, come on! 🎉If you have #KohlsCash, now’s the time to spend it—through 9/3. Plus, get an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more through 9/2 with code LABORDAY. — Kohl's (@Kohls) August 29, 2019

Labor Day is the perfect time to go back-to-school shopping or prepare your closet for the changing weather. Kohl’s has got you covered with the latest fall trends, and its having a sale to help you stock up.

Kohl’s has Labor Day deals both in the store and online.

As always, Kohl’s is offering free shipping on a purchase of $75 or more, with free in-store pickup. You can pick up your online order in just two hours. Online, you can get an extra $10 off a purchase of $25 or more using the code LABORDAY. You can also print a Kohl’s coupon here to take that savings to the store.

Kohl’s is also giving out Kohl’s Cash for Labor Day. You earn $5 off for every $25 you spend through Labor Day, September 2. Kohl’s Cash is redeemable between September 4 and September 11, 2019.

Kohl’s biggest jeans sale is ending Labor Day, with styles 40 to 50 percent off. Check out jeans for the whole family.

You can also get an additional 20 percent off Kohl’s home decor including furniture, mattresses, rugs and window treatments through Labor Day using code LABORDAY 20.

Kohl’s is also offering huge savings on bedding and bath for its White Sale, ending September 2. The Labor Day sale offers up to 50 percent off.

Men have a little extra time to get great deals, with a men’s end-of-season sale ending September 10.

Check out even more deals and coupons here.

READ NEXT: Is Best Buy Open on Labor Day 2019? See Hours, Deals & Sale

