Inside Kristina Schulman’s Feud with Caelynn Miller-Keyes

There are love triangles, squares, and pentagons happening on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while it seems to all boil down to playboy Blake Horstmann. As a quick wrap up: Blake hooked up with his ex Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on back-to-back nights at Stagecoach, all of which happened months before he arrived in Mexico where he asked out Tayshia Adams with his date card, not Hannah G., who’d he flown to visit the just before filming started.

While Blake spiraled in the wrath of his own making, and Kristina seemingly made her peace with him, her ire toward Caelynn on Paradise remained palpable. As a refresher, the former contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, dated Dean Unglert on Season 4 on Paradise, and it ended horribly. Kristina and Dean quickly hit off, he even visited her hometown. But the 28-year-old Bachelorette alum from Rachel Lindsay’s season, blindsided Kristina, abruptly breaking things off to date Danielle Lombard.

After the Blake debacle, it must’ve irked Kristina that when Dean arrived, he immediately started dating Caelynn. However, Kristina’s frustration seemed to go way beyond what viewers were seeing on Paradise, and the 26-year-old Russian beauty is getting slammed online for acting rude and snarky on the show.

Much to the chagrin of everyone, there’s apparently even more Stagecoach drama to unpack this season. According to Reality Steve, Kristina actually showed up to the music festival with Mark Dohner, a popular YouTube personality. And then natch, Caelynn hooked up with him, too. This likely explains why Kristina appeared so perplexed by Caelynn’s extreme blow up with Blake, which many viewers misconstrued as misguided, and a lack of compassion.

Two months later, Blake shocked everyone by releasing his Stagecoach text messages with Caelynn to refute the claims he ghosted her, and begged to keep their hook-up a secret. So, not only does Kristina find Caelynn to be a liar, but the former pageant queen has hooked up with her dirty laundry three times: Blake, Dean, and as we’ll discover during the reunion tell-all, Mark Dohner.

How Did Mark Dohner Get Involved in the ‘Paradise’ Drama?

Dohner, 25, who first made a name for himself as a popular Vine comedian, and now has over 3 million followers on Instagram, spilled all the tea while appearing on his “Livin’ Large Podcast” with George Janko. While Dohner played coy at first, it didn’t take much for him to open up about hooking up with two girls from the Bachelor franchise, and mentions that Blake reached out to him when the Stagecoach drama hit a fever pitch on the show.

“I don’t watch the show Bachelor in Paradise, but I met them at Stagecoach,” Dohner said. So, anyone who’s been watching Season 6 of the shows knows immediately that he’s discussing Kristina and Caelynn. When asked if he would ever go on ABC’s dating show Dohner replied, “F*** no. Never.”



“I did hang out with one of them one time, and then I did hang out with one of them another time,” Dohner continued. “Things didn’t go my way, by choice. But I guess there’s some drama on the show. The guy involved (ahem, Blake), he reached out to me, trying to get some insider information. And I was like ‘Uh, yeah, man. I’m trying to stay out of this.'”

To hear Dohner speak on the matter, skip to 35:30.



