Kylie Rae Harris Dead: Country Singer Dies in Car Crash at 30

Kylie Rae Harris is the 30-year-old country singer who was killed in a car crash in New Mexico on September 4. Harris is survived by her six-year-old daughter.

Harris’ passing was first reported by Saving Country Music.

Her death was confirmed in a statement from her manager Alex Torrez to Heavy.com, “We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.” That statement was first reported by Billboard Magazine.

More to follow…

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School