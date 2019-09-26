Lady Bug on The Masked Singer Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returns to television with a two-hour season 2 premiere, Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX. One of the characters performing on the first night of competition is the Lady Bug.

The Lady Bug sang “Holding Out For a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. Though it did not seem like the Lady Bug is a professional singer (the judges noted her nervousness before the performance started), she gave an entertaining performance and seemed to find her confidence and personality when the judges tried to guess her identity. Even if singing isn’t a part of her career, Lady Bug’s premiere performance showed that she’s got a real shot at lasting in the competition, so fans might have to wait a while before they know for sure who’s behind the Lady Bug mask.

A number of clues were revealed before, during, and after the Lady Bug’s first performance, and initial guesses regarding the Lady Bug’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home. Here’s what we learned:

‘The Masked Singer’ Lady Bug Clues

#LadyBugMask 🐞 doesn’t like drama, but they still BRING IT! Which clues stood out to you? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/gMoMsrCKsE — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Some of the Lady Bug’s key phrases during her premiere clue package were “Spin your wheel,” and “After a lifetime of drama, I could really use a little love and a lot of luck.” Could this mean that she has experience on a television game show or reality show? It also seems clear that she comes from a famous family, since she said she was “born into the limelight.”

She also referenced “gossip” and a “Family feud,” and said she was looking forward to getting to be anonymous on the show. Has she been a part of family drama that happened in the public eye?

The spinning wheel that was featured in much of the Lady Bug’s video package ultimately landed on an image of a dog, which is definitely a clue toward the celebrity’s identity.

When the Lady Bug had her opportunity to address the judges, she explained “I’ve been through so much in my life that I just feel so lucky to be here. That I picked the lady bug.”

During the “smackdown” sudden death round, she sang “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” and proved that she really is a talented singer, even if it may not be her profession. She won the smackdown, which means there will be more clues to dissect the next time she performs.

Lady Bug on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Nerves couldn’t keep the talented #LadyBugMask 🐞 down! What do you think of the panel’s guesses? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/zMxrOEG6Uz — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Jenny McCarthy guessed Willow Smith because the Lady Bug said she was “born into the limelight,” but Ken disagreed with her guess.

Ken guessed actress Lindsay Lohan, who has recorded a number of songs and can sing. The Lady Bug vehemently rejected as a possibility. But was she trying to through off the judges?

Nicole Scherzinger caught the Lady Bug’s southern accent and guessed that maybe the celebrity is Jamie Lynn Spears. She doubled down on that guess after the Lady Bug’s smackdown performance.

