Lamar Odom Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is He?

Lamar Odom is a retired athlete who is set to appear on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. Given Odom’s continued exposure on shows like Dancing and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there are some viewers who are curious as to his height, and how long the athlete has been in the public eye. Read on to learn more about him.

Odom is 39 years old. He was born on November 6, 1979 in Queens, New York, and he began playing basketball from an early age. As a senior in high school, Odom was recognized nationally as the Parade Player of the Year. He also earned All-USA First Team honors and was named to the Parade All-American First Team for consecutive years.

Odom Is 39 Years Old & Has Been Playing Pro Basketball Since He Was 20

Odom declared his eligibility for the 1999 NBA draft after his freshman year at the University of Rhode Island. He was 20. He was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the fourth overall pick, and he averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game during his first season. Odom would go on to play for several teams throughout his career, including the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He ended his career with the New York Knicks in 2014, at the age of 35.

Despite his retirement from the NBA, Odom has continued to pursue a professional basketball career. He planned to enter the Chinese Basketball Association in 2018, but he decided that he was not fit enough to compete. He did join the Philippine club Mighty Sports, however, and played with them during the first half of 2019.

Odom Is 6’10” Which Makes Him a Foot Taller Than Ex Khloe Kardashian

During an interview with People Magazine, Odom talked about his drug and alcohol abuse, and how it contributed to his health issues over the years. During a notoriously destructive bender in 2015, the athlete said he suffered 12 seizures, six strokes, and his heart stopped twice. “My doctors from Cedars-Sinai said, like, I’m a walking miracle,” he revealed. “I have horrible memory loss, and my long-term memory was affected as well. Athletically, my balance is poor… I was shocked how weak my body became.”

Despite his past issues, Odom is back to being healthy and is eager to compete on Dancing With the Stars. “I love to compete and it’s going to be a really tough competition because I know nothing about dancing or ballroom dancing,” he told Hollywood Life. “The only thing I know is dancing in a club… “I just wanted the people who know the truth about me, so they can feel me and hear my story a little bit. This is a great platform for them to feel you a little bit as well.”

According to Celeb Siren, Odom is 6’10.” That makes him a full foot taller than his former spouse, Khloe Kardashian, who stand at 5’10.” This also puts him in the company of other NBA players who have had ties to the Kardashian family, like Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries, who stand at 6’10” and 6’9″ respectively.